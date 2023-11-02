Maids And Moore Continues Its Commitment To Cleaning For A Reason

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Maids and Moore, a leading provider of cleaning services in Austin, Houston, and beyond, proudly reaffirms its ongoing collaboration with Cleaning for a Reason. As part of this partnership, Maids and Moore has been recognized as one of the Top Ten Supporting Maid Service Providers in the nation for the consecutive years 2018-2022.Cleaning for a Reason is an esteemed organization that partners with cleaning services to offer free house cleanings to individuals undergoing cancer treatment. Maids and Moore's involvement highlights its unwavering commitment to supporting those in need during challenging times. Through this program, the company continues to actively participate in Cleaning for a Reason, remaining steadfast in its mission to make a positive impact in the lives of those facing challenging circumstances."Being named among the Top Ten Supporting Maid Service Providers by Cleaning for a Reason for five consecutive years is a testament to our enduring dedication to supporting our community in meaningful ways,” said CEO and Founder of Maids and Moore, Holly Moore.“We are honored to be part of this program, providing a helping hand to those bravely battling cancer," Ms. Moore concluded.About: Founded in 2008, Maids and Moore are the go-to cleaning services in Austin, covering Georgetown, Liberty Hill, Leander, and Round Rock, as well as Houston, encompassing Cypress, Katy, Spring, Sugar Land, and beyond. The company offers bonded and insured services, catering to individual needs with customized cleaning solutions. Maids and Moore holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is an esteemed member of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA).

