Brush Up On Macroeconomic Rudiments With Macroeconomics Essentials Book

The new member of Vibrant's“Essentials” series, Macroeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know provides you with a rundown on macroeconomics fundamentals. The book is available for purchase globally via Ingram and Amazon.

Dr. Amlan Ray is the author of Macroeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. Amlan is a B.Tech., MBA, M.A. (Economics) and PhD from Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham, India in the area of International Trade.

Stay ahead of the curve, by getting your personal economics fundamentals in check, with Microeconomics Essentials by Dr. Amlan Ray. Available globally on Ingram and Amazon.

Macroeconomics Essentials is the newest inclusion to Vibrant's“Essentials” series

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Macroeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Macroeconomics Essentials) is the newest book in the Self-Learning Management Series by Vibrant Publishers. Written by Dr. Amlan Ray , this book provides students and professionals with extensive guidance on the fundamentals of macroeconomics. It provides the readers with all the information they might need as someone who is studying macroeconomics, starting a new career in the field or is an old-timer who needs to brush up on the basics.

In this book, Dr. Amlan Ray begins with introducing readers to the concept of macroeconomics, how it differs from microeconomics, and other basic concepts. He then goes on to elucidate on topics such as GDP, calculation of GDP, consumption, savings, investment, types of investment, business cycles, money, banks, how banks control the flow of money in any economy, how macroeconomic policies are formed, fiscal policy, monetary policy, trade balance between economies, foreign exchange markets, and many more. The book introduces the roles of International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Trade Organization and World Bank in dictating how international macroeconomic policies are formed and regulated.

“Macroeconomics Essentials explores macroeconomics, which takes a top-down approach, looks at an economy as a whole, governs policy formation and deals with the global economy. I have also written a book on microeconomics which, on the other hand, takes a bottom-up approach, dealing with topics like personal investment, supply and demand, trade, allocation of resources, etc.,” said Dr. Amlan Ray. He adds,“These books together will help individuals get a holistic knowledge of the realm of economics.”

“In my opinion, there is no doubt about the content, course, and delivery of the subject. This is absolutely excellent and easy to understand for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. The beauty of the book is that it delivers different aspects of knowledge executed by experts in this domain,” said Dr. Rajeev Johari, who is an associate professor of management at the Institute of Science and Technology, Ghaziabad, India.

Dr. Partha Pratim Sahu, who is also an associate professor at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, said,“Conceptually simple and pedagogically sound, this introductory textbook is meant for beginners and undergraduate students of management, economics, commerce, and other disciplines. It provides detailed insights into the theoretical, empirical, and policy implications of various concepts of macroeconomics, thereby equipping students with a working knowledge of the subject.”

Macroeconomics Essentials is now available on . It is also available on Amazon and Ingram.

Macroeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is a part of Vibrant Publisher's Self-Learning Management series. The series is designed to help students, professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and career switchers learn essential concepts of management subjects.

About the Author

Dr. Amlan Ray is currently the Assistant Vice President at Sunstone Edtech Pvt. Ltd, one of the leading Edtech ventures in India. Previously he has been Director & Dean of various higher education institutions across India.

His corporate experience and research areas are Economic Analysis, Digital Transformation and International Business. He is also an advisor to Infinite Sum Modelling Inc., a US-based multinational consulting firm in the area of International Trade. Amlan has authored several articles in Management and Economics journals.

Amlan has executed various training and consulting assignments sponsored by organizations like AICTE; World Bank; PHD Chamber of Commerce, Grafoventure, Italy; MasterCard Foundation and Data Science Network, Nigeria. He has been instrumental in designing National Occupational Standard (NOS) in the area of Digital Transformation for the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), India.

Amlan is a B.Tech., MBA, M.A. (Economics) and PhD from Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham, India in the area of International Trade.

About the Self-Learning Management series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Macroeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-181-8

Hardback - 978-1-63651-183-2

E-Book - 978-1-63651-182-5

