Twelvestone Health Partners Announces Richmond, VA Opening

Joining Other Locations Supporting Cities Surrounding the Eastern Virginia Area

- Shane ReevesMURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announces to the southeastern Virginia business and healthcare community the opening of their newest Infusion Center in Richmond. The new center will be located at 1501 Maple Ave, Suite 206, Richmond, VA 23230 with hours from 7am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.This is TwelveStone's 18th location, joining existing Infusion Centers in Tennessee (Bellevue, Chattanooga, Knoxville, North Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, and Spring Hill,) Georgia (Canton, Cumming, Duluth, Lithonia, Peachtree City and Smyrna,) Virginia (Roanoke and Norfolk,) and Kentucky (Lexington, Louisville.) These facilities provide a patient-centric process with a focus on assisting patients with chronic condition management."As we embark on our journey into Richmond, Virginia, we remain dedicated to our mission of enhancing healthcare access," shared Shane Reeves, chief executive officer of TwelveStone Health Partners. "This expansion underscores our unwavering commitment to serving the diverse and vibrant community of Richmond with personalized, top-notch medical services."TwelveStone Infusion patients receive care in private treatment rooms and benefit from the care and support of certified clinicians. Free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks are also offered to patients and caregivers which creates a positive patient experience with personalized attention.Learn more about TwelveStone Health Partner's innovative infusion center here.About TwelveStone Health PartnersTwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit

