USMEDIC Taps Industry Veteran Tim Riehm For Leadership Role

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tim Riehm, former Head of Technology Optimization Partnerships for Siemens Healthineers, joins the USMEDIC Executive Leadership Team.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Medical Equipment Consultants, Inc. (USMEDIC), a leading provider of equipment management solutions for the healthcare industry, announced the strategic appointment of Tim Riehm as Executive Vice President and new member of USMEDIC's Executive Leadership Team. Mr. Riehm will lead USMEDIC's expansion efforts in North America through organic growth and highly targeted strategic acquisitions. Additionally, Mr. Riehm will be responsible for the development and management of equipment service and maintenance offerings, tailored for in-house service groups and designed to transform traditional in-house programs into industry leading revenue generating centers of excellence."USMEDIC's future has never been brighter as we expand our equipment management solutions to provide more comprehensive tools and programs to allow our clients to drive greater operating efficiency and control over their vital equipment.” said USMEDIC CEO Sean Stapleton. "We have the strongest leadership team in our history, and I am delighted to welcome Tim to the team as we execute against our strategic plan." stated Mr. Stapleton.Mr. Riehm joins USMEDIC from Siemens Healthineers, where he most recently served as Vice President and Head of Technology Optimization Partnerships for Siemens Healthineers. In his time at Siemens he successfully created and launched Siemens Multivendor program into a world class solution, branded as Technology Optimization Partnerships. "I'm excited to join USMEDIC, a company that embraces innovative thinking and will allow me to assist in the continued development of truly powerful equipment management solutions that will help our healthcare clients take control of their assets, ensuring service efficiency and critical cost savings.” said Mr. Riehm.“Supporting in-house technology management and equipment maintenance programs has been a lifelong passion of mine and one that I am excited to bring to USMEDIC and our clients. In my new role, I can now deliver in-house service teams unparalleled revenue generation options, including in-house service reimbursement and profit-sharing opportunities, along with advanced reporting and analytics.” continued Mr. Riehm.About USMEDICU.S. Medical Equipment Consultants, Inc. ("USMEDIC") has been a leading provider of comprehensive equipment management solutions to the healthcare and medical research communities since 1993. USMEDIC programs provide equipment maintenance & management solutions, cost containment and equipment performance reporting & analytics, tailored to fit each partner's unique needs. USMEDIC is focused on the healthcare market, including, hospitals, surgical centers, clinics and laboratories throughout the United States. For more information about USMEDIC, visit .

