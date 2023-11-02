Cleaning Concepts Proudly Announces Its Membership In The ISSA Residential Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cleaning Concepts, a reputable St. Louis maid service, joins the ranks of elite cleaning companies as it secures the ISSA Residential Member badge.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cleaning Concepts, a reliable locally-operated cleaning company in St. Louis, proudly announces its recent acknowledgment by The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association. The company has been granted the prestigious ISSA Residential Member badge, signifying its unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled cleaning services.The International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) Residential Member badge is a hallmark of distinction within the cleaning industry, symbolizing an adherence to high standards, quality, and professionalism. This recognition firmly situates Cleaning Concepts among a select group of companies devoted to ensuring homes are maintained to the highest standards of cleanliness and safety for families across the globe.Jeffrey Marquie, CEO of Cleaning Concepts commented:“Earning the ISSA Residential Member badge is not just an achievement for our company. It's a validation of our unyielding commitment to redefine the very essence of cleanliness in homes.Mr. Marquie added:“This recognition fuels our passion to continuously innovate and set new benchmarks in the industry”.About: Established in St. Louis in 1991, Cleaning Concepts has been the leading provider of residential cleaning services for over 30 years. As a locally-owned business, the company has earned numerous awards for its unwavering dedication to superior cleaning standards. Cleaning Concepts specializes in a wide array of services, including residential, move-in/out, and deep cleaning. The company's commitment to outstanding service has been acknowledged through its ISSA Residential Membership and its A-Plus Accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Jeffrey Marquie

Cleaning Concepts Maid Service

+1 3147810018

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Instagram