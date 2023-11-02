SEC Edge Secures Series A Round Led By Raptor Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sec Edge carved out Privafy Inc. IoT business and acquired Sequitur Labs Inc. combine to launch SEC eDGE. The new digital security company secures series A funding round led by the Raptor Group.

The Raptor Group is a highly successful venture and private investment fund with a strong track record in technology, fintech, sports, consumer, media, entertainment, and healthcare. The Raptor Group led the series A funding round for Sec Edge.

- Sami Nassar, Sec Edge President & co-CEOSEATTLE, WA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sec Edge , a digital security leader for IoT and Edge devices, announced today it has secured its series A funding round led by Raptor Group , a highly successful venture and private investment fund with a strong track record in technology, fintech, sports, consumer, media, entertainment, and healthcare.Sec Edge was created as a spin-off of Privafy, Inc. 's IoT solutions business along with the acquisition of Sequitur Labs, Inc., a top ten IoT market player according to ABI Research.The combination of Privafy's industry-leading data-in-motion security solution with Sequitur's award-winning EmSPARK Security Suite resolves critical issues in IoT deployments and provides a unique state-of-the-art digital security solution for Edge AI, Edge Compute, Edge Control, and on-demand cellular IoT data connectivity.“With billions of smart devices coming online in the next few years, chip-to-cloud security has tremendous potential,” said Rob Broggi, partner at Raptor Group.“Sec Edge is in a unique position to capitalize on the fast-growing IoT, Edge Compute, and Edge AI markets.”“We're excited to be moving forward with an excellent partner in Raptor Group, and combine our portfolio with Sequitur Labs,” said Sami Nassar, president & co-CEO of Sec Edge.“Our team of industry veterans in cybersecurity and semiconductors is set to resolve one of the key threats to IoT market growth: the complexity of deploying chip-to-cloud security.”About SEC eDGESec Edge is a digital security SaaS Platform leader for IoT and Edge devices, providing advanced security solutions for Edge AI, Compute, Control and on-demand cellular IoT data connectivity. The Sec Edge software-as-a-service platform provides a complete solution including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management, with connectivity via broadband internet or on-demand cellular data available anywhere.To learn more about Sec Edge security solutions, visit or email .About Raptor GroupRaptor Group sources and invests in companies across various stages and asset classes, ranging from early stage to both private and public equity to funds. Backed by the Family Office of Jim Pallotta, The Raptor Group focuses on various industries, including technology, fintech, sports, consumer, media, entertainment, and healthcare.###

