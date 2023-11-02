CAMS' Kristin Hoffman Earns CMCA® Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kristin Hoffman, a senior community manager in CAMS Raleigh, NC, region has earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations designation.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is thrilled to announce that Kristin Hoffman earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation. Hoffman has 12 years of experience in the community management industry and has been with CAMS since 2022.Throughout her career, Kristin has taken on various roles, including assistant community manager, community manager, and senior community manager, each contributing to her broad understanding of community association management.When asked about her recent accomplishments, Hoffman expressed enthusiasm and dedication to her role."After 12 years in the HOA industry, it feels good to have earned my CMCA®,” said Hoffman.“I'm excited to share with my clients that I've earned the CMCA® so they can continue to trust that I have the experience and knowledge to meet their needs."Senior VP of Association Management, Ben Rhodes, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, is thrilled to see Hoffman pursuing her industry credentials.“We are excited for Kristen to earn her CMCA®, said Rhodes.“This shows her continued desire to elevate her knowledge about our industry by achieving this designation.”The Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation, awarded by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), signifies an individual's proficiency in community association management. It is a recognized industry standard demonstrating a manager's commitment to upholding the field's highest professional standards and knowledge. Earning the CMCA designation requires a comprehensive understanding of essential areas crucial for successful community association management, including governance, finance, ethics, and operations.About Community Association Management ServicesIn business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina's premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit

