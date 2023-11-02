Global Seaweed Cultivation Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Seaweed Cultivation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027
The seaweed cultivation market size is expected to grow to $32.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7%
The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The seaweed cultivation market is projected to reach $32.46 billion in 2027 with a 12.7% CAGR, analyzed in TBRC's Seaweed Cultivation Global Market Report 2023.
Seaweed cultivation market grows with increased seaweed farming. Asia-Pacific leads the seaweed cultivation market share; key players: Acadian Seaplants, Cargill, DuPont, Irish Seaweeds, Leili Group, Algae Bio-Tech India, Gather Great Ocean Algae.
Seaweed Cultivation Market Segments
. By Type: Red Seaweeds, Brown Seaweeds, Green Seaweeds
. By Form: Seaweed Flakes, Seaweed Powder, Liquid Seaweed, Seaweed Sheets
. By Method Of Harvesting: Aquaculture, Wild Harvesting
. By Application: Animal Feed Industry, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Other Application
. By Geography: The global seaweed cultivation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Seaweed cultivation refers to the process of growing algae and other marine based species. In order to grow, seaweed farms consume nutrients and carbon dioxide. Such farms can contribute to bettering water quality and mitigating the consequences of ocean acidification in the neighbourhood.
