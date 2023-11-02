Novoaglobal® Signs Contract With The City Of Portales, New Mexico For Traffic Safety Enforcement Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Photo Speed Enforcement in Portales, NM to be Provided by NovoaGlobal
Portales, New Mexico
NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo
NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated Speed Enforcement Program
- Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobalPORTALES, NEW MEXICO, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NovoaGlobal, Inc. , a leading provider of advanced traffic safety/enforcement technology, announces it signed a contract with the City of Portales to implement and manage its new Automated Speed Enforcement Program .
The Automated Speed Enforcement Program will help to prevent accidents on Portales' roads where speeding makes traffic hazardous. The City has determined automated photo enforcement will reduce speeding and keep families safe.
“We are proud to be chosen to provide Automated Speed Enforcement in Portales, New Mexico. We are pleased to continue to expand our program across the State,” said Carlos Lofstedt, NovoaGlobal President and CEO.“Our advanced technology is helping to reduce traffic accidents in New Mexico and keeping communities safer."
NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety
