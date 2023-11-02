Venterra Realty Earns Prestigious Awards For Resident Satisfaction And Online Reputation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Venterra Realty recently received recognition from SatisFact's National epIQ Index as a Top Rated Management Company and ranked number 4 on J Turner Research's ORA® Power Ranking.

Top Rated Apartment Ratings

For the second consecutive year, Venterra Realty has been recognized as one of the top 100 management companies nationwide by ApartmentRatings. This bi-annual recognition underscores the consistent excellence that Venterra properties demonstrate on ApartmentRatings, with a focus on several critical performance indicators. These indicators include each property's Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient (epIQ), a performance metric powered by verified ApartmentRatings & SatisFacts data ratings, as well as response time, manager replies and review counts.

In addition, Venterra earned the number 4 spot on the esteemed J Turner Research ORA® Power Ranking, an industry-standard metric that relies on monthly online reputation research. This research covers the lifetime reviews of over 128,000 properties, encompassing a wide range of review sites and Internet Listing Services (ILSs). Earning this recognition highlights Venterra's robust online presence and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional living experiences.

"Receiving these awards from SatisFacts and J Turner Research is a testament to our relentless pursuit of resident satisfaction and our commitment to maintaining a stellar online presence," said John Foresi, CEO at Venterra Realty. "We are immensely proud of our dedicated team, our property managers, and staff for their hard work, which has propelled us to receive recognitions such as these," said Andrew Stewart, Chairman at Venterra Realty.

These awards signify Venterra Realty's dedication to providing exceptional living experiences for its residents and upholding the highest standards of professionalism and service quality.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80+ communities and more than 24,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $9 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at more than $5.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra .

