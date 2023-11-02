Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size To Reach USD 26.55 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mushroom cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 26 in 2032 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global mushroom market growth is expected to continue to incline steadily due to factors such as increasing demand for mushrooms due to various nutritional properties, cost-effectiveness of mushroom production, and growing preference for vegan food products. Increasing demand for organic food products owing to medicinal properties and growing adoption of healthier and more vegan diets globally are some other factors boosting demand for mushrooms and hence mushroom cultivation. Mushrooms may be classified as vegetables, but are technically fungi. Mushrooms are low in calories, have no fat and cholesterol, and are very low in sodium. Mushrooms are also rich in nutrients, vitamin D, potassium, selenium, and antioxidants. This makes mushrooms highly beneficial for skin, cancer recovery, and heart diseases. Vegan consumers consider mushrooms as a substitute for meat products. Rising demand for food with low fat is expected to drive revenue growth of the global mushroom cultivation market going ahead. Governments in various developing countries are investing in mushroom production and cultivation processes in order to generate high revenue through the export of high-quality mushrooms. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2020 USD 16.65 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.9% Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 26.55 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2023–2032 Historical years 2018–2019 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume: Million Tons and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, phase, forms, marketing channels and regions Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Russia; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy, Spain; Ireland; Belgium; Rest of Europe; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Rest of APAC; Brazil; Rest of LATAM; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Turkey; Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Monaghan Mushrooms, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Mycelia, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Smithy Mushrooms Ltd., Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH, Italspwan, Mushroom SAS, Fujishukin Co. Ltd., and Societa Agricola Porretta Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Competitive Landscape

The global mushroom cultivation market is mostly fragmented, with a number of major as well as medium-sized companies and new entrants accounting for major share in the global market. Mushroom producers are focusing on maximizing yield and production in order to meet rising global demand. Some prominent players in the market include:



Monaghan Mushrooms

Walsh Mushrooms Group

Mycelia

South Mill Mushrooms Sales

Smithy Mushrooms Ltd.

Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH

Italspwan

Mushroom SAS

Fujishukin Co. Ltd. Societa Agricola Porretta

Strategic Development

In January 2019, South Mill Mushrooms and Champ's Mushrooms combined forces to create the leading mushroom producer and supplier in North America. This agreement helped South Mill Mushrooms meet rising demand in all mushroom marketplace segments throughout the United States and Canada.

In August 2019, Walsh Mushrooms Group signed a five-year supply deal with ALDI. This agreement helped Walsh Mushrooms Group to expand its supply chain in the United Kingdom.

In September 2018, Sylvan was acquired by Yuguan China. This acquisition has expanded business for both companies

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Findings in the Report:



Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising demand for mushrooms due to medicinal properties and rapid adoption of advanced mushroom processing techniques are some key factors boosting revenue growth in this region. The fresh mushroom segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Demand for fresh mushrooms is rising in developing countries due to growing awareness regarding consuming preservative-free foods.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global mushroom cultivation market based on type, phase, form, marketing channel, and region as follows:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2019–2032)



Button Mushroom



Cremini Mushrooms



Oyster Mushrooms

Others

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2019–2032)



Composting



Spawning



Casing



Pinning

Cropping

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2019–2032)



Fresh



Dried

Canned

Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2019–2032)



Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Russia



U.K.



Germany



France



BENELUX



Italy



Spain



Ireland



Belgium



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Lactase Market By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Source (Yeast, Fungi, Bacteria), By Application (Food & beverages, Dietary supplements, Pharmaceutical products), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Dietary Supplements Market , By Product Type (Botanicals, Minerals, Vitamins, Probiotics, Others), By Function, By Application (Bone & Joint, Energy & Weight Management, Diabetes, Immunity, Others), By Target Consumer, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Food Ingredients Market By Type (Preservatives, Sweeteners, Emulsifiers, Anti-Caking, Enzymes, Hydrocolloids, Food Flavors and Enhancers, Food Colorants, Acidulants), By Application (Bakery, Beverages, Dairy, Meet, Vegan), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Type (Proteins and amino acids, Probiotic, Prebiotic, Vitamins, Minerals), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market By End-use (Hotel and Restaurant, Food Processing Industry, Beverage Industry), By Application (Consumer Engagement, Quality Control, and Safety Compliance), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Food Tech Market By Technology Type (Mobile App, Websites), By Service Type (Online Food Delivery, Online Grocery Delivery, OTT & Convenience Services), By Product Type (Meat, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Health Foods Market , By Product (Natural Health Food, Functional Food, BFY Food, Organic Food, Others), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Stores), By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Mushroom Cultivation Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



food traceability market

Food Antifoaming Agents Market

Plant Protein Ingredients market

Regenerative Agriculture Market

Alcoholic Drinks Market

Pet Food Market

Saffron Market

Marine Light Fish and Shrimp Farming Market

Skin Health Foods Market

Animal Free Dairy Products Market

Fructooligosaccharides Market

Vitamins and Supplements Market

Plant Based Sweeteners Market

Apple Cider Vinegar Market

Protein Snacks Market

Collagen and Gelatin Market

Health Foods Market

Lysine Market

Matcha Market Condensed Milk Market





Tags Mushroom Cultivation Market Mushroom Cultivation market research market report Composting Fresh Dried Canned Related Links