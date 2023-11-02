Global Volumetric Video Market Set To Reach $6.45 Billion By 2027, Fueled By Surging Augmented Reality Usage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global volumetric video market , currently valued at $1.79 billion in 2022, is projected to expand significantly, reaching $2.31 billion in 2023, at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. Despite the short-term challenges induced by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, the market is anticipated to exhibit robust growth, hitting an estimated valuation of $6.45 billion by 2027.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

.Component: Hardware, Software, Services

.Content Delivery: Projectors, AR/VR Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Smartphones, Volumetric Displays

.Application: Sports and Entertainment, Medical, Signage and Advertisement, Education and Training

Market giants, including Microsoft Corporation, Google, and Sony Group Corporation, are actively involved in driving technological advancements in the volumetric video domain, capitalizing on advanced solutions to enhance delivery transparency and revolutionize networked logistics pathways. Strategic acquisitions, exemplified by Apple Inc.'s acquisition of NextVR, underscore the industry's emphasis on bolstering its AR/VR live streaming capabilities.

For detailed insights, explore the sample report on the global volumetric video market:



Driving Force: Augmented Reality's Soaring Adoption

The market's accelerated growth can be primarily attributed to the burgeoning adoption and usage of AR devices, facilitating the delivery of cultural heritage applications, interactive exhibition curation, and immersive storytelling experiences. The use of volumetric video capture technology, with its ability to digitize three-dimensional spaces in real-time, aligns with the demands of augmented reality, catering to diverse industries such as entertainment, healthcare, education, and advertising. Market projections indicate a substantial increase in shipments of VR and AR headsets, underscoring the expanding adoption of immersive technologies across various consumer segments.

Technological Advancements: Transforming the Market Landscape

Advancements in technology are reshaping the volumetric video market, with new solutions enabling end-to-end three-dimensional viewing experiences and sophisticated capture capabilities. Notable developments, such as Ant Media's Spaceport product, emphasize the utilization of cutting-edge algorithms, including the Robot Operating System (ROS) and the Point Cloud Library (PCL), to ensure the precise estimation of transformation matrices and the creation of high-quality point clouds for each frame. These advancements reflect the market's trajectory toward offering more comprehensive and innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer demands.

Regional Analysis: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Emerging as the Fastest-Growing Market

In 2022, North America led the global volumetric video market share, propelled by robust technological advancements and a strong emphasis on innovation. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the forecast period, fueled by an increasing focus on immersive technologies and rising investments in AR and VR solutions. The comprehensive market analysis report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics and market trends.

Access the complete report for a comprehensive analysis of the global volumetric video market:



Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on volumetric video market size, volumetric video market drivers and trends, volumetric video market major players, volumetric video market competitors' revenues, volumetric video capture market positioning, and volumetric video market growth across geographies. The volumetric video market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the volumetric video market report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Video Analytics Global Market Report 2023



Video Processing Platform Global Market Report 2023



Video Streaming Software Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027