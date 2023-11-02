Leveraging The Construction Sector's Expansion For Welding Products Market Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Welding Products Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global welding products market is poised to experience robust growth, with the market size projected to increase from $14.96 billion in 2022 to $16.37 billion in 2023, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with forecasts indicating a market size of $22.11 billion by 2027, supported by a steady CAGR of 7.8%. The expansion can be attributed to the rapid growth and diversification of the construction sector, which heavily relies on welding solutions for various structural and maintenance activities.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

.Product: Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux Cored Wires, Saw Wires and fluxes, Other Products

.Technology: Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Oxy Fuel Welding, Laser Beam Welding, Other Technologies

.Application: Automotive And Transportation, Building And Construction, Marine, Other Applications

Notable players such as The Lincoln Electric Company, Colfax Corporation, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. are actively engaged in the development of cutting-edge welding products, leveraging technological advancements to enhance impact wear resistance and combined abrasion, ensuring compatibility with diverse industrial requirements.

Construction Sector Expansion as Market Driver

The construction sector, encompassing infrastructure, building, and maintenance activities, relies significantly on welding solutions for the fabrication of structural frameworks from metal components. Welding finds extensive use in the construction of trusses, footers, steel I-beams, and columns, critical for maintaining the structural integrity of various building components. Projections by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) suggest that the global construction sector is poised to reach a substantial value of $8 trillion by 2030, underscoring the critical role of welding products in supporting the sector's robust growth.

Technological Advancements Enhancing Welding Solutions

Key industry players are actively driving technological advancements in welding products, focusing on the development of innovative solutions that offer improved impact wear resistance and combined abrasion, meeting the evolving needs of industrial applications. A notable example includes the introduction of green laser equipment by Vitesco Technologies, featuring sustainable manufacturing practices that significantly reduce energy consumption and the CO2 footprint per laser-welded joint compared to traditional infrared laser systems.

Regional Analysis and Growth Projections

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the welding products market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing valuable insights into regional dynamics and market trends.

