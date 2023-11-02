Satellite Communication Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The satellite communication market size is forecasted to be $91.02 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 10.5%, says The Business Research Company's Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2023.

The Satellite Communication market is driven by small satellite deployment, with North America holding the largest satellite communication market share . Key players include Viasat, SES, L3Harris Technologies, Telesat, EchoStar, Thuraya, Gilat Satellite Networks, SKY Perfect JSAT, Cobham, and Intelsat.

Satellite Communication Market Segments

.By Component: Transponder, Transceiver, Antenna, Receiver, Other Components

.By Technology: SATCOM Automatic Identification System, SATCOM VSAT, SATCOM On The-Move (SOTM), SATCOM On The Pause (SOTP), SATCOM Telemetry

.By Application: Asset Tracking/Monitoring, Airtime, Data Backup And Recovery, Navigation And Monitoring, Broadcasting, Other Applications

.By Vertical: Government And Military Applications, Civil Satellite Communications, Commercial Application, Other Verticals

.By Geography: The global satellite communicationmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Satellite communications refer to a system that uses satellite technology to transport information from one place to another through a communication satellite placed in the Earth's orbit. The signal is transmitted through a transponder between the transmitter and the receiver.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Satellite Communication Market TrendsAnd Strategies

4. Satellite Communication Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Satellite Communication Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

