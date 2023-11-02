Advancing Construction Projects Drive Growth In The Global White Cement Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global white cement market , valued at $6.42 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach $6.82 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The market is projected to expand further, reaching $8.45 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

White Cement Market Segmentation and Key Players

.Type: White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement, White PLC Cement, Other Types

.Grade: Type I, Type III, Other Grades

.End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Key market players, including Adana Cimento Sanayi T.A.S, Cemex S.A.B De C.V, and Ultratech Cement Ltd., are actively embracing technological advancements, contributing to the sustainability and efficiency of cement production.

Residential Construction Projects Propel Market Expansion

The global white cement market is experiencing significant growth due to the rise in residential construction activities worldwide. According to the Global Construction 2030 report by Oxford Economics, the volume of construction output is expected to increase by approximately 85% to $15.5 trillion globally by 2030, with China, the US, and India leading this growth. White Portland cement, when combined with white aggregates, is widely used in the creation of white concrete, particularly for upscale construction projects and decorative work. In the UK alone, it is estimated that approximately 1.4 million new homes will be constructed by 2029, according to the National House Building Council (NHBC). This trend in residential construction projects is expected to continue driving the demand for white cement in the foreseeable future.

Technological Advancements Shaping the White Cement Market

Technological advancements, such as the implementation of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies, are increasingly gaining traction in the white cement market. These advancements are geared towards enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of cement production. For instance, Carbicrete, a Canada-based carbon removal technology company, is leveraging captured carbon dioxide to expedite the curing process of concrete while simultaneously strengthening and sequestering the gas. This innovative technology negates the need for calcium-based cement, a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions in traditional concrete production.

Regional Analysis and Growth Projections

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the white cement market share in 2022, with the region expected to continue its rapid growth trajectory throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing valuable insights into regional dynamics and market trends.

White Cement Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The White Cement Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on white cement market size, white cement market drivers and trends, white cement market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and white cement market growth across geographies. The white cement market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

