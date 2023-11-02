Global Resort Planning Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Resort Planning Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Resort Planning Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The resort planning market is anticipated to reach $269.17 billion by 2027 with a 7.3% CAGR, as reported in TBRC's "Resort Planning Global Market Report 2023."

The resort planning market's growth is attributed to global tourism rise. Western Europe is set to dominate the resort planning market share . Key players include International Place Design LLC, MHBC, Smallwood, Forrec, M2Leisure, Ankenman Marchand Architects, VITA Planning and Landscape Architecture, and Affiniti Architects.

Resort Planning Market Segments

.By Type: Overall Planning, Partial Planning

.By Application: Urban, Rural Areas

.By End-User: Large Enterprises, Investment Agency

.By Geography: The global resort planning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.s

The resort planning refers to an ongoing process that specifies the systemized and regulated development of a resort. The resort planning includes actual architectural planning, architectural drafting, and development. Resort planning can be performed in an existing resort or a new resort under construction.

