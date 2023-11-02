20Four7va Sets The Bar High With Multiple Awards And Accolades In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 20four7VA's commitment to innovation and ethics has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the BBB, Inc. magazine, and Outsource Accelerator.

BERLIN, MARYLAND, U.S.A., November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 20four7VA, a Maryland-based remote staffing company, has earned top honors in the latter half of 2023. The company has been recognized for its commitment to growth, innovation, ethical business practices, and community engagement by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Greater Maryland, Inc. magazine, and Outsource Accelerator.In Q3, the company was included in the Inc. 5000, which recognizes the fastest-growing for-profit American businesses. It was also honored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as one of the top 70 small businesses, by the outsourcing marketplace Outsource Accelerator as an Impact Awards finalist, and by the BBB of Greater Maryland as a Torch Awards winner."We are honored and grateful to have been recognized by these esteemed institutions," Catherine vanVonno, president and CEO of 20four7VA, said. "We are more driven than ever to continue providing the highest quality services and support to our clients and virtual assistants (VAs), and we are excited to see what the future holds for 20four7VA."Inc. 5000Inc., one of the country's leading business magazines, celebrates American businesses and entrepreneurs with the Inc. 5000 list . The annual list ranks U.S.-based, privately held companies based on their revenue over a three-year period. With a 132% revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, 20four7VA ranked at 3,661 in 2023. It is the company's second time on the Inc. 5000.America's Top Small Businesses 2023Every year, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognizes small businesses that have helped stimulate economic growth during its Top Small Business Summit. This year, the organization chose 70 honorees out of 15,000+ applicants from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. 20four7VA was named one of 10 honorees from the Eastern United States.Outsource Accelerator Impact Awards20four7VA was selected as a finalist at the inaugural Outsource Accelerator Impact Awards, which champions the outsourcing industry's power to drive positive change through community building, initiatives that promote health and education, and impact sourcing practices. The Buffalo City Project , a partnership between 20four7VA, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, and the Loomee Group, was recognized as an initiative that has profoundly impacted the community it serves.2023 BBB Torch Awards for EthicsFinally, 20four7VA was named a winner in the 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics by the BBB of Greater Maryland. The BBB Torch Awards not only recognizes excellence in business but also celebrates companies that promote the values of ethics and trust in their respective industries. vanVonno accepted the award at the BBB's Signature Event in Baltimore in October."To receive such prestigious awards is such a great way to close the year," vanVonno said in a statement. "I'd like to sincerely thank our clients and VAs for trusting us and the whole 20four7VA team for their dedication and staying true to our core principles."About 20four7VA20four7VA is an American- and female-owned offshore contract staffing company. It provides cost-efficient, full-service remote staffing solutions to businesses across various industries. Since 2013, 20four7VA has empowered over 3,000 clients and has become one of the most trusted remote staffing service providers worldwide. For more information, visit 20four7VA.

