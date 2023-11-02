(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Risk Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.0% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-203

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The risk analytics market is projected to reach $58.12 billion by 2027, driven by a CAGR of 14.0%. The Business Research Company's "Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive insights.

The risk analytics market is expanding due to rising data usage, with North America holding the largest risk analytics market share . Key players include IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, and others.

Risk Analytics Market Segments

.By Risk Type Application: Financial Risks, Operational Risks, Compliance Risks, Strategic Risks, Other Risk Type Applications

.By Component: Solution, Services

.By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

.By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

.By Vertical: BFSI, Manufacturing, Transportation, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government

.By Geography: The global risk analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Risk analytics refers to a collection of methods that accurately assess, quantify, and anticipate risk to manage risk-related issues by using a variety of methodologies and technology to extract insights, compute likely scenarios, and anticipate future events, taking the guesswork out of risk management by consolidating risk scenarios onto a single platform and providing executives with the clarity needed to identify, assess, comprehend, and manage risks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Risk Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Risk Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Risk Analytics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

