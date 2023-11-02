Visionary Cleantech Leader To Lead Membrion Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Wayne Byrne,SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Electro-ceramic desalination technology innovator, Membrion announced the new chair of their Board of Directors, Wayne Byrne.“Wayne is an accomplished CEO with a passion for cleantech and water technology, and we are pleased to welcome him as the chair of our Board of Directors,” said Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion.“While Wayne has a valuable, broad-based acumen for how to grow businesses on a global scale, the unique ability he brings to benefit Membrion is his decades-long focus on waste-to-resource and water technology.”As the co-founder and director of Method Capital Limited and a venture partner at Burnt Island Ventures, Byrne has honed his industry knowledge on technologies which have substantial, world-wide impact at scale, and facilitating growth in that sector. He also is a member of the board at SFTC Innovations Limited, Aclarity, and a member of the Innovation Advisory Board for Aquatech.“In my new role with Membrion, my goal is to bring their patented technology to the global industrial market for semiconductor manufacturers and other verticals, enabling them to remain or come into compliance and to expand wastewater capacity in a sustainable way,” Byrne said.“Membrion has exceptional R &D, the right products, and an amazing core team for expansion that will drive greater and more profitable sustainability.”With a background in multinational information technology and communications (ICT) corporations, Byrne boasts an impressive track record with four successful business exits, including the sale of OxyMem to DuPont in 2019. He holds an International Executive MBA from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School in Dublin, Ireland. He also holds an Advanced Management Diploma in Business/Managerial Economics from the same institution.Visitors can meet Byrne and talk more about Membrion by stopping by the Membrion booth in the BlueTech Innovation Pavilion at Aquatech Amsterdam, November 6-9, 2023.***About MembrionMembrion manufactures patented electro-ceramic desalination technology, including membranes, for harsh industrial wastewater. Membrion's customizable filtration and reclamation systems remove problematic ions, such as metal, to expand capacity in industrial facilities, to ensure compliance, and to eliminate costs. that can recover up to 98% of water in the harshest conditions. Membrion's flexible, electro-ceramic desalination solutions yield endless possibilities for water recovery and reuse, allowing manufacturers to recycle water at previously inaccessible pH ranges and with challenging trace chemicals. The sustainable membrane solutions created by Membrion are low fouling, require less cleaning, are oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, and are economical. For more information, visit membrion.###

