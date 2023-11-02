Fairview Microwave Releases New MIL-STD-1553 Connectors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TRB 3-Slot Cable Jack Connectors Are Made for the Toughest Environments

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced its newest line of MIL-STD-1553 TRB connectors . These advanced TRB connectors have been crafted to accommodate the demanding needs of modern high-stress environments, placing emphasis on both robustness and user-friendliness.

Fairview's new MIL-STD-1553 TRB connectors have a three-lug bayonet coupling that resists accidental unplugging.

These connectors feature a bayonet coupling complemented by a center contact and an intermediate cylindrical contact. Their twinaxial connectivity ensures that users benefit from stable and reliable connections crafted for twinax use. The fact that they can be employed in a wide range of popular twinax cable applications shows their adaptability. In addition, they are RoHS-compliant, a reflection of Fairview's commitment to sustainability.

The three-lug bayonet coupling is a standout feature, offering a unique fastening design that resists accidental unplugging, enhancing the product's reliability. This commitment to quality and environmental responsibility reflects Fairview's dedication to leading the way in the RF and microwave sector.

What truly sets the MIL-STD-1553 TRB connectors apart are their inherent benefits. The robust design, built to endure, can withstand severe shocks and vibrations. This ensures unparalleled reliability and a longer product lifespan. Their ease of use ensures that users, regardless of their technical proficiency, can employ the connectors in various applications. Moreover, the connectors' suitability for high shock and vibration environments allows them to function in extreme conditions, ensuring consistent, high-caliber performance.

"We've combined robust design with ease of use so that our customers can rely on these connectors even in the most challenging environments," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our goal is to set new benchmarks for the industry, and we've done just that with these new products."

Fairview Microwave's new MIL-STD-1553 TRB connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

