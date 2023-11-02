Scality Named An 8-Time Leader In The Gartner Magic Quadranttm For Distributed File Systems And Object Storage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Scality , a global leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, announced today that it has been named by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2023 Magic QuadrantTM for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, marking the eighth year in a row the company has received this recognition.

Scality has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant every year that Gartner has issued a Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. The company believes that for customers, this is a testament to Scality's Ability to Execute and the Completeness of the Vision.

Jérôme Lecat, CEO, Scality, said: "We believe our position in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage validates our ongoing commitment to empowering our customers with storage deployments that address the fundamental business challenges of today - cyber resilience, agility, and cost control. In the three quarters of 2023 thus far, we've achieved more than a 350% increase in revenue for Scality ARTESCA, deployed Scality RING in demanding cloud settings, and expanded sales from our worldwide channel network. As we head into 2024, we will continue to invest and innovate to solve real-world data problems for customers."

