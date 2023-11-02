Global Sports Technology Market Size To Reach USD 79.31 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports technology market is projected to reach a market size of USD 79.31 Billion by 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies for a range of applications in the world of sports. The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown has severely impacted the global sports industry as all sporting events and stadiums remained under lockdown. A vast majority of athletes and players have suffered due to inability to train and stay in top shape. As a result, 2021 is a pivotal year for athletes, broadcasters, teams, and fans around the globe, and taking a more technologically advanced approach in all fields of sports is projected to be the way forward. Increasing utilization of Virtual Reality (VR) by athletes and professional sports teams for improving training and performance is a key factor boosting growth of the sports technology market. Rising sales of wearable sports and fitness devices is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the sports technology market.
Various benefits offered by wearable devices used by professional athletes such as workout injury prevention, player safety assessment tools, and metrics of physical conditioning and performance are some key factors driving rising preference, which is supporting growth of the market to a significant extent currently. Adoption of new and emerging technologies in the sports industry such as big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud services, wearables, and drones has been increasing substantially in the recent past. Rising demand for player monitoring devices that provide data on speed and distance covered by each player on the field to the service coaches is projected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of wearable solutions such as wristband devices, sensor embedded equipment, and smart clothing using woven technology or printed electronic materials is also contributing to market revenue growth. Adoption of smart technologies for better management of stadium infrastructure has been rising with steadily increasing deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in the sports industry.
High initial investment for implementation of advanced technologies in the sports industry is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the sports technology market to a certain extent. Moreover, the risk of technical difficulties and complexities involved in advanced technologies is projected to hamper demand for sports technology solutions to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market size in 2020
| USD 10.34 Billion
| CAGR (2023–2032)
| 18.5%
| Revenue forecast in 2032
| USD 79.31 Billion
| Base year for estimation
| 2020
| Historical data
| 2017–2019
| Forecast period
| 2023–2032
| Quantitative units
| Revenue in Billion, revenue share (%) and CAGR (%)
| Report coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments covered
| Sports, Technology, and region
| Regional scope
| North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
| Country scope
| U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
| Key companies profiled
| IBM, Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu, SAP SE, Oracle, NEC Corp., LG, Sharp Corporation, and Samsung
| Customization scope
| 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape
The global sports technology market is consolidated with a limited number of players accounting for majority market share. Companies are focusing on strategic expansions into untapped markets and on research and development initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and solutions in the field of sports technology in order to secure and maintain a robust position in the rapidly growing market. Some prominent players operating in the sports technology market are:
IBM Ericsson Cisco Fujitsu SAP SE Oracle NEC Corp. LG Sharp Corporation Samsung
Strategic development
In August 2019, IBM announced the launch of a new technology solution named 'Coach Advisor'. The new technology solution was developed in partnership with the United Tennis Association (USTA). Coach advisor quantifies the physical exertion and endurance of a player and makes a correlation to match performance.
Some Key Highlights in the Report
The global sports technology market is consolidated with a limited number of players accounting for majority market share. Companies are focusing on strategic expansions into untapped markets and on research and development initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and solutions in the field of sports technology in order to secure and maintain a robust position in the rapidly growing market. In July 2019, Telecom Egypt and Ericsson announced provision of front-row seat experience for sports enthusiasts through the new and advanced changes being deployed at the Alexandria stadium. The companies showcased two demos based on Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Mixed Reality, as well as face recognition and AI. The soccer segment accounted for largest revenue share 2020. Player monitoring devices record and transmit data on running speed and distance covered by a soccer player to the service coaches and increasing demand for such devices is projected to boost deployment of sports technology in the soccer field. Devices segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of wearables in combination with data analytics, AI, and cloud services is driving demand for such devices. Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global sports technology market in 2020. Rising demand for immersive event viewing and growing smart stadium trend is projected to drive further developments in the sports industry, and drive growth of the sports technology market in the region.
Emergen Research has segmented the global sports technology market on the basis of sports, technology, and region:
Sports Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Baseball Soccer Basketball Cricket Tennis American Football/Rugby Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Esports Device Smart Stadium Sports Analytics
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA
