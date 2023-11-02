(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2 November 2023

Announcement no. 43





Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group A/S today held its Extraordinary General Meeting with the following results:

1) Attorney Martin Allan Christensen from Accura Advokatpartnerselskab was elected as chairman at the extraordinary general meeting.



2) The following new candidates were elected to the Board of Directors: (i) Omar S. Qandeel, and (ii) Martin Engell-Rossen.



The Board of Director immediately thereafter constituted itself with Christian Vinding Thomsen as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Martin Engell-Rossen as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors will thereafter consist of Christian Vinding Thomsen (Chairman), Martin Engell-Rossen (Vice Chairman), Omar S. Qandeel, Lars Gundorph and Peter Vilmann.



