BCFNJC Congratulates Clifford White on Appointment to BC First Nations Justice Council's Board of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Okanagan Syilx Territory, Westbank BC, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Okanagan Syilx Territory, Westbank BC): The BC First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC) welcomes with gratitude Clifford White (Nees Ma'Outa) who has been appointed by the BC Assembly of First Nations to serve on the BCFNJC Board of Directors for a three-year term. A hereditary leader and a former Chief Councillor of Gitxaała Nation, Clifford has dedicated his life to serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people in various capacities and roles.

“Clifford White exemplifies the qualities of a great leader and defender of Indigenous justice and rights. He is tenacious, courageous, and an endless source of love and compassion for all those around him,” stated Chief Lydia Hwitsum, BCFNJC Director.“As an Elder, Clifford has played an important role in BC's First Nations/Indigenous Courts helping Indigenous accused create healing plans and supporting holistic, collaborative, and traditional ways to restore balance and healing. Clifford continues to advance Indigenous-based solutions grounded in Indigenous values, and BCFNJC is grateful to have a staunch advocate for restorative justice join our team.”

In addition to his involvement as an Elder in the New Westminster Adult Healing Conferencing Courts and the Child & Family Healing Conferencing Courts, Clifford is a BC Treaty Commissioner, elected by the First Nations Summit. He is also a Commissioner with BC Housing and a Commissioner with BC Infrastructure Benefits. Clifford continues to work with SkilledTradesBC, unions, and corporations on the training and employment of Indigenous Peoples.

“BCNFJC applauds Clifford for fighting tirelessly on behalf of Indigenous people to secure and advance their self-determination and rights to equity and justice,” stated Dr. Judith Sayers, BCFNJC Director.“His lifelong advocacy and work have not only been marked by triumphs and successes, but made remarkable by his unflagging kindness, hope, and love for others. As a Director at BCFNJC, Clifford will help guide our work and ensure we continue to make tangible, positive impacts in the Indigenous justice landscape through the implementation of the BC First Nations Justice Strategy.”

About the BCFNJC

The BC First Nations Justice Council has been entrusted with the mandate to transform the justice system and create better outcomes for Indigenous people through implementation of the BC First Nations Justice Strategy.

The strategy, signed March 06, 2020, was jointly developed by the BC First Nations Justice Council, BC First Nations communities and the Province of British Columbia. It includes 43 actions along two paths which involve the reformation of the current system as well as the restoration of First Nations' legal traditions and structures.

