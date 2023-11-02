Brooklyn's Garden Acupuncture Shares Research: Male Infertility Greatly Improved With Acupuncture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Park Slope's Garden Acupuncture Shares Scientific Study Proving That Male Fertility Can Be Improved Greatly With Acupuncture

- DebBROOKLYN, NY, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Male fertility (infertility) comprises 30% of all reproductive cases for couples having difficulty to conceive.For couples, where a male partner is involved, it is always recommended that they too begin their health journey to discover any potential ongoing issues. Unfortunately, in the early stage the female partner usually lands at her OBGYN and these doctors only recommend having the male partner see a urologist less than 50% of the time. This lack of attention to the male side is a large factor that needs to be addressed.The study shared below shares some strong insight into multiple male factors for infertility and how acupuncture improved them. See the link below for the full article.“The aim of this prospective controlled study was to assess the effect of acupuncture on the sperm quality of males suffering from subfertility related to sperm impairment. Semen samples of 16 acupuncture-treated sub-fertile patients were analyzed before and 1 month after treatment (twice a week for 5 weeks). In parallel, semen samples of 16 control untreated sub-fertile males were examined. Two specimens were taken from the control group at an interval of 2–8 months.”[Simply stated this means that 16 men were treated using acupuncture at the rate of twice weekly for 5 weeks. While at the same time 16 men who received no acupuncture were also monitored. Monitoring was completed to assess any benefits compared to the control group.]“The expanded semen analysis included routine and ultra-morphological observations. The fertility index increased significantly (p≤. 05) following improvement in total functional sperm fraction, percentage of viability, total motile spermatozoa per ejaculate, and integrity of the axonema (p≤. 05), which occurred upon treatment.”[Testing of the semen went beyond routine testing and included“ultra-shape/form” observations. The value of p>0.05 shows that there is great medical significance in their study results of the following: total functional sperm, more viable and fully intact sperm, and more motile sperm per ejaculate. While also showing that the“axonema” had greater“integrity.” The anoxema is the part of the sperm that allows for movement]“The intactness of axonema and sperm motility were highly correlated (corr. =. 50,p≤. 05). Thus, patients exhibiting a low fertility potential due to reduced sperm activity may benefit from acupuncture treatment.”At Garden Acupuncture the use of acupuncture, Chinese Herbal Medicine (CHM), and Ozone Sauna Therapy has shown a great improvement for the clinics male fertility patients.

