Advantages Of Standalone Connectors: Why J560 Is Here To Stay

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Evolution of Data Transmission Standards

ERICH JAEGER J560 standard

The debate on standalone vs. combo connectors in the heavy-duty vehicle industry is ongoing.

48152 LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ERICH JAEGER USA. The choice between standalone connectors and combo approaches in high-speed data interfaces has garnered significant attention, especially in the heavy-duty vehicle industry. The Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) in the United States has primarily leaned towards standalone connectors by keeping the J560 standard for the basic functions. This press release explores the strengths of this approach over combo solutions, especially for high-speed data transmission in the American market.The Evolution of Data Transmission StandardsTMC, the leading organization for American truck and trailer industry standards, has been pivotal in supporting standalone connectors. VDA's logic, although initially advocating for combo connectors, has evolved over time, veering towards more real-life practicability - a perspective echoed by TMC.The J560 Standard: A strong Case for Standalone Connectors - Advantages of Established Standards.The J560 standard exemplifies the benefits of established connectors by delivering optimal performance, given its specialization in power, ground, and data transmission. While new connectors are, without a doubt, necessary to meet the upcoming regulations, J560 is here to stay.And here is why: The connector is found on almost any heavy-duty vehicle and the respective trailers. A replacement with a combo solution would cause massive incompatibility of older trailers, leading to unnecessary confusion and impracticability in the daily life of fleet managers.A standalone solution would, on the other hand, offer the opportunity to combine any new towing vehicle with any trailer in the market by simply not using the data connector when not available, while still being able to use all functions of J560.Cost-EfficiencyThe standalone design enables more focused manufacturing, at the advantage of cost reductions that can be passed onto the customer.Real-Life PracticabilityThe J560's standard is widely established in the market for more than one reason. One of those is the backward compatibility. Whether manual or automated coupling will prevail in the future – this established standard can be used for both.Why Combo Solutions Fell ShortThe inherent complexity of combo connectors often leads to sub-optimal performance for each function. Manufacturing them becomes complicated, negating any cost benefits initially projected.Maintenance DrawbacksServicing combo connectors also becomes a bottleneck since a single malfunction may require a replacement of the entire system, driving up both costs and downtime.Standalone vs Combo: VDA and TMC Path of LogicWhile VDA started with a focus on combo connectors, it has, like TMC, recognized the value of standalone solutions like the J560 for specialized functions. The TMC, catering to the unique U.S. market, has been a strong advocate of standalone connectors, further solidifying their place in the industry.ConclusionKeeping the J560 standard has emerged as a preferred solution in the debate between standalone and combo connectors, particularly in the U.S. The practical advantages of standalone connectors like the J560, from cost to performance and downward compatibility to ease of maintenance, make them the preferred choice over combo connectors for high-speed data transmission.

Sasha Babenko

ERICH JAEGER USA

+1 734-404-5940



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn