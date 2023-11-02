Monarch Wins Best Washington/Baltimore High-Rise Condominium Community 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TYSONS, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25, 2023, Monarch Condominiums was honored to accept the award in the category "Best Washington/Baltimore High-Rise Condominium Community" for Delta Associates' 27th

Annual Apartment and Condominium Industry Awards for Excellence. Delta Associates has been providing professionals with research and market studies throughout the US for over 35 years. For the last 27 years, Delta Associates has recognized and celebrated exceptional new condominium projects in the Washington and Baltimore metro areas.

Monarch in Tysons, VA

The highly anticipated new luxury condominiums of Monarch Tysons delivered in June 2023, with spectacular models to tour, designed by the esteemed Mary Cook Associates, Brooke Moran and French furniture retailer Roche Bobois. Residents are already enjoying these world-class residences flooded with light, serene outdoor spaces, sumptuous features and finishes, white-glove services, and the most luxurious amenities in Northern Virginia.

Monarch was developed by Renaissance Centro, a multi-generational regional developer dedicated to building projects that endure. Monarch is situated in a prime location in Tysons and has risen to the pinnacle of multistory living in Northern Virginia. This iconic 20-story building backs to the natural park-like oasis of Arbor Row,

to the natural park-like oasis of Arbor Row,

a growing residential corridor of upscale properties transforming Tysons' identity as a corporate and retail destination.

Each residence offers abundant natural light, expansive views, a chef's kitchen with European appliances, and spacious private outdoor living areas, with some featuring direct-entry elevators. From the richly lacquered Italian cabinetry to the floor-to-ceiling windows, Monarch makes a statement at every turn.

This attention to detail extends throughout, from the impressive grand lobby, state-of-the-art fitness center, inspiring party room, sparkling blue waters of the resort-style pool, and meticulously landscaped outdoor terrace.

Monarch's luxurious style is proving so attractive that only 10 of its 94 units remain available - starting from $1.57 million, with all available residences featuring incredible views. Multiple residences have sold for more than $4 million.

Monarch's 24-hour concierge assists with everything from selecting a fine dining restaurant to coordinating a private party. No other condominium community in Tysons offers this level of superior service. World-class shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences are only a block away, and with the Silver Line Metro so close, residents can easily connect with everything Washington, D.C. and beyond.

Additional information can be found at MonarchTysons, and tours of Monarch's stunning models and amenity spaces can be scheduled through the web site or by calling the on-site sales office at 703-734-2020.

Renaissance

Centro

With a focus on walkable, transit-oriented urban projects, developer Renaissance Centro brings to bear their formidable expertise in award-winning master-planned communities, semi-custom homebuilding and luxurious condominium buildings. Monarch represents the latest in their 40-year legacy of premium development

MonarchTysons

Rencentro

The Mayhood Company

The Mayhood Company is the most reputable high-end condominium sales and marketing firm in the greater Washington DC area, having completed over 200 projects, and selling over 30,000 residences. Mayhood blends over 30 years of experience with today's most exciting innovations to identify the best strategies for every

MayhoodCompany

