Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration


11/2/2023 10:17:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 November 2023, record date as of the 10 November 2023 & payment date is the 07 December 2023:
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.397000
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.263500
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.256800
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.342200
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.201100
JPM RMB ULTRA - SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.192900
Enquiries:
Matheson Yvonne Lappin
Phone: +353 1 232 2000

