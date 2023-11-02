Ovarian Cancer Treatment Market To Reach USD 18.3 Billion By 2031. By TMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ovarian cancer treatment market was estimated to have acquired US$ 5.1 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 15.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 18.3 billion.
The development of effective screening programs, such as transvaginal ultrasound and blood tests for biomarkers like CA 125, can help in the early detection of ovarian cancer, which may increase the demand for treatment.
The exploration of combination therapies, including chemotherapy with immunotherapy or targeted agents, can improve treatment effectiveness and expand the range of therapeutic options.
Global Ovarian Cancer Treatment Market: Key Players
The following companies are well known participants in the global ovarian cancer treatment market:
AstraZeneca PLC Roche Holding AG Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Merck & Co., Inc. Pfizer Inc. AbbVie Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc Novartis AG Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Key Findings of the Market Report
On the basis of treatment, the targeted therapy/immunotherapy segment is anticipated to lead the ovarian cancer treatment market. Targeted therapies are designed to specifically target cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. Immunotherapy, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, has shown promise in various cancer types, including ovarian cancer. Ongoing research and clinical trials exploring the use of immunotherapies are expected to drive growth in this segment. In terms of end user, the cancer hospitals/centers segment is expected to dominate the market growth. Cancer hospitals and centers often play a significant role in conducting and participating in clinical trials for new ovarian cancer treatments, which gives patients access to cutting edge therapies and contributes to research advancements.
Market Trends for Ovarian Cancer Treatment
The rising incidence of ovarian cancer, particularly among women over the age of 50, is a significant driver for the market. The demand for ovarian cancer treatments is expected to grow, as the population ages and risk factors like obesity and genetic mutations become more prevalent. Innovations in treatment options, such as targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and precision medicine, offer new avenues for more effective and less toxic ovarian cancer treatments. The advancements can improve patient outcomes and expand the market. Advances in diagnostic techniques, including genetic testing and biomarker identification, can lead to earlier detection of ovarian cancer. Early detection can improve survival rates and open up opportunities for more targeted and less aggressive treatments. Tailoring ovarian cancer treatment to a genetic profile of an individual patient can enhance the efficacy of therapies and reduce side effects. The trend toward personalized medicine is expected to drive the development of targeted therapies.
Global Market for Ovarian Cancer Treatment: Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the ovarian cancer treatment market in different regions. The regions include,
North America
The region is a hub for pharmaceutical research and development, leading to the introduction of cuttingedge treatments, including targeted therapies and immunotherapies. The innovations are expected to improve patient outcomes and drive market growth. North America is a focal point for clinical trials and cancer research. The presence of leading research institutions, academic medical centers, and pharmaceutical companies conducting trials on new ovarian cancer treatments can contribute to market expansion.
Asia Pacific
Some countries in Asia Pacific offer more cost effective healthcare services, making ovarian cancer treatment more accessible to a broader patient base. The availability of genetic testing for identifying hereditary risk factors associated with ovarian cancer is increasing, leading to personalized treatment approaches and preventive measures.
Some key developments by the players in this market are:
| Company name
| Key Development
| Quest Diagnostics
|
In 2023, Quest Diagnostics and Decode Health developed RNA sequencing capabilities as part of a new phase of their collaboration based on their respective next generation sequencing, analytics, and clinical expertise.
| Immunogen
|
In 2023, Immunogen announced that its first in class antibody drug conjugate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US FDA for the treatment of platinum resistant ovarian cancer.
| Myriad Genetics
|
In 2022, Myriad Genetics acquired Gateway Genomics, LLC, a leading provider of genetic testing services for ovarian cancer.
Global Ovarian Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation
Treatment
Chemotherapy Targeted Therapy/Immunotherapy Surgery Others (Radiation Therapy & Hormone Therapy) End User
Hospitals Specialty Clinics Cancer Hospitals/Centers
Region
North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
