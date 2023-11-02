UV Filter Market To Surpass US$ 31.23 Billion At A Steady 5.7% CAGR By 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global UV Filter Market stands at a value of US$ 17.86 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 31.23 billion by the end of 2033. This study by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, suggests that UV filter suppliers should focus on East Asia and South Asia & Oceania to get the best returns with minimal investments. High incidence of skin diseases and rising awareness regarding the benefits associated with the use of sun care products with UV filters are projected to drive sales of UV filters across the study period. India, China, Brazil, South Korea, and the United States are forecasted to offer highly remunerative business opportunities for UV filter vendors over the next ten years and beyond. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Segments of UV Filter Industry Research Report

By Type By SPF By Formulation By Region

Organic



PABA



Salicylates



Cinnamates



Benzophenones



Triazine & Triazole Derivatives



Dibenzoyl Derivatives



Benzimidazole Sulfonic Acid Derivatives



Camphor Derivatives



Anthranilates

Polysilicone-15

Inorganic



Titanium Dioxide Zinc Oxide

SPF 6 to 14

SPF 15 to 30

SPF 31 to 50 SPF 50+

Creams

Gels

Lotions

Powder

Wipes Sprays

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe Middle East & Africa



On the flip side, the presence of strict government norms to regulate the production and sales of UV filters is forecasted to hinder market growth over the coming years. Growing focus on sustainability will shed light on the hazardous effects of UV filters on the environment such as coral bleaching thereby limiting shipments of UV filters to a certain extent through 2033.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global UV filter market stands at a valuation of US$ 17.86 billion in 2023.

Demand for UV filters is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 31.23 billion by 2033-end.

Increasing spending on personal care products, rising awareness regarding skin diseases, growing prevalence of melanoma, and high availability of novel sun care products are key market drivers.

Concerns regarding the ill effects of UV filters on the environment and stringent mandates government their sales are slated to impede market development in the future.

North America is forecasted to hold a dominant stance in the global market across the forecast period.

Demand for organic UV filters is predicted to bring in a revenue of US$ 25.11 billion by the end of the study period.

Sales of UV filters in Australia & New Zealand account for a value of US$ 90.5 million in 2023. UV filter sales in Germany are forecasted to rise at 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

“Organic UV filter demand is projected to boom over the coming years and companies should focus on capitalizing this market opportunity,” says a Fact analyst

Winning Strategy

UV filter manufacturers should invest in the R&D of filters that are eco-friendly and have minimal adverse impact on human health and the environment. UV filter companies should also focus on expanding their reach to new regions and countries to unlock untapped potential and gain a competitive advantage over other companies in the global landscape.

Key Companies Profiled



DSM

Ashland

Croda International Plc

BASF

Clariant AG

SUNJIN BEAUTY SCIENCE Co. Ltd.

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Symrise

Stepan Company

Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

MFCI

Hallstar Uniproma

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) USD 31.23 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 100 Tables No. of Figures 152 Figures



Competitive Landscape

UV filter companies are actively engaged in the development and introduction of innovative filtration solutions to enhance their sales potential and establish a competitive edge over other UV filter brands in the foreseeable future.



In March 2023, Royal DSM, a prominent Dutch multinational organization, unveiled a novel UVA filter that also delivers effective SPF protection. The introduction of Parsol DHHB (Diethylamino hydroxybenzoyl hexyl benzoate) has enabled companies to create multifunctional products with robust UV shielding capabilities. In October 2022, Symrise, a renowned provider of active ingredients and raw materials, introduced a cutting-edge UVB filter. The Neo Heliopan EHT (Ethylhexyl Triazone) filter is well-suited for applications requiring water resistance and high SPF protection, aligning with consumer demands for contemporary and efficient sun care products.

UV filter manufacturers are equally prioritizing the expansion of their production capacity to meet the escalating global demand for UV filters.

BASF, a distinguished supplier of chemicals and materials, initiated production at its new UV filter plant in Jinshan, China, in September 2023. This strategic move bolsters the supply chain for personal care ingredients in the Asian region, reinforcing the company's commitment to meeting the needs of the market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global UV filter market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (organic, inorganic), SPF (SPF 6 to 14, SPF 15 to 30, SPF 31 to 50, SPF 50+) and formulation (gels, creams, lotions, sprays, powder, wipes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

UV Cured Adhesives Market : The global UV cured adhesives market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033. As a result, worldwide demand for UV cured adhesives is expected to increase from a value of US$ 4.54 billion in 2023 to US$ 7.75 billion by 2033-end.

Activated Carbon Filter Market : The activated carbon filter market is estimated to value US$ 75 billion by 2033. By 2033, it is expected that the activated carbon filters industry may reach US$ 150 billion, expanding at a 7.2% CAGR.

UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market : The value of the global UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is US$ 580 million for 2023. Further, worldwide demand for UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 1.04 billion by 2033-end.

About Us:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



Industry Analysis of UV Filters in North America

UV Filter Demand Outlook for Latin America

UV Filters in East Asia Industry Analysis

UV Filter Sales Outlook for Europe UV Filter Industry Analysis in Middle East and Africa





Related Links