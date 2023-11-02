CALLING ALL CONSUMERS WHO ARE FED UP WITH UNSOLICITED COMMUNICATION

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long Beach, CA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phound , a new user-managed, verified contact directory and communications platform that gives consumers complete privacy and control over how, where, and who can reach them, was announced today by the founder of FreeConferenceCall, Dave Erickson. According to Erickson, the product will finally put an end to the epidemic of unwanted calls and texts, AI voice spoofing and fraud, and is so safe and reliable, he's putting his own personal phone number (267-676-0000) out there as proof.

“While technology has advanced rapidly, the current phone system is broken and suffers from a lack of innovation since the era of Alexander Graham Bell, which is enabling fraudsters to prey on the antiquated systems and ultimately, consumers,” said Dave Erickson, Co-Founder & CEO of Phound.“I have always believed in our customer's right to privacy and to not have their information exploited as the product. After experiencing over 20 years of industry transformation and greed, it is now my call to action to take on the communication companies that are selling access to me and everyone else. With Phound, we're taking the best of the legacy phone system and turning it into an elevated, secure and protected experience.”

Today's fraudsters aren't just your standard telemarketers. With advancements in AI, these frequent calls and messages have become eerily personal, sometimes mimicking the tone, language and phone number of a close friend or family member, making it challenging for consumers to differentiate between genuine and deceptive texts and calls. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls a day are made to Americans with nearly $30 billion stolen through scam calls in 2021.

Phound is a complete communications platform with voice, video, messaging, meetings and IVR available on all devices. The cloud-based service puts the user in control of who can access their personal contact information through customizable options and identity verification. Phound secures a customer's phone number (a.k.a. a personal and unique identifier) and protects them from the outside world, allowing them to connect freely. By purchasing a number for $5/month or registering your existing vulnerable phone number with Phound, users control who can access them, eliminating unsolicited communication (including uninvited robocalls and spam texts), and safeguarding themselves from becoming unsuspecting victims of fraud.

Download Phound today on iOS , Android and Desktop to take control of your privacy and know who's calling. Go to to learn more.



About Phound

Phound is a user-controlled, verified contact directory powering safer multimedia communications. By purchasing a number or registering an existing vulnerable phone number with Phound, users can take back complete privacy and control over how, where, and who can contact them, and protect themselves from becoming unsuspecting victims of fraud.

Phound





Tags Unsolicited communication robocalls telecom phone fraud consumer privacy Related Links