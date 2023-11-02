Money Vehicle Financial Literacy Course Adheres To Georgia State High School Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Available to Georgia schools as personal finance instruction is mandated in Georgia.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Money Vehicle, a leading virtual education company dedicated to closing the financial literacy gap in the U.S., is announcing that its virtual financial literacy course adheres to the new standards adopted by the state of Georgia. The State Board of Education approved the changes to the Georgia Standards of Excellence for Personal Finance and Economics course required for graduation 45.061 implemented during the 2022-23 school year, which requires that all public school students in the state receive personal finance instruction. The Money Vehicle course aligns with Georgia standards, making it an ideal, turnkey solution for students, educators, and school districts.“Georgia's new personal finance standards will have an opportunity to change students' futures, and we could not be more proud that Money Vehicle will empower teachers to deliver this impact in classrooms,” said Jedidiah Collins CFP®, founder of Money Vehicle.Georgia's standards state that students, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, must take one-half credit in personal financial literacy and economics. The standards mandate instruction on financial topics spanning through Fundamentals of Economic Decision Making, Personal Finance, Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, and International. The Money Vehicle course aligns to these standards, teaching students these basic principles of personal finance as well as addressing much more.Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law SB220 saying, the measure“will ensure that [students] learn financial literacy in our schools, like the importance of good credit and how to budget properly so that they can be better prepared for the world beyond the classroom, "Money Vehicle is designed for classrooms and delivers resources for educators. The course was developed by financial and educational experts-teachers and administrators among them, who have decades of experience rolling out school projects. Money Vehicle is already being used by school districts nationwide, as well as being used on college campuses and by professional sports leagues.954-944-5939+++About Money VehicleMoney Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to build an engaging and easy-to-use financial literacy curriculum. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.

