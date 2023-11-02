National Homecorp Announces Affordable New Homes Now Selling At The Villages At Mayfield In Cleburne, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NHC Logo

National HomeCorp, "America's Affordable Builder," announces affordable new homes now selling at the Villages at Mayfield in Cleburne, Texas

- Michael BergmanCLEBURNE, TEXAS, US, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- National HomeCorp , (NHC)“America's Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at the Villages at Mayfield in Cleburne, Texas.The Villages at Mayfield is a new home community in Cleburne on the edge of Dallas-Fort Worth. National HomeCorp's newly built and affordable homes start in the $260s with sizes ranging from 1,804 to 4,000 square feet. NHC's Liberty series of one-and-two-story homes feature between 4-6 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 2-car garages.Homebuyers can choose from distinctive open and flexible floor plans. These contemporary designs present eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“Homebuyers are discovering that living at the Villages at Mayfield is the perfect suburban retreat. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in historic Cleburne on the fringe of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering new construction homes with 100% financing, or In House Financing with $3,500 toward closing costs. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.The Villages at Mayfield is located at 629 Quail Meadows Drive near Lake Pat Cleburne, Cleburne State Park, theaters, museums, dining and shopping in historic downtown Cleburne and easy access to Santa Fe Elementary, Lowell Smith, Jr., Middle School and Cleburne High School.Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes at the Villages at Mayfield by calling 682-463-1734 or by visiting nationalhomecorp .About National HomeCorp:As America's Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit# # #

Jason Walzer

National HomeCorp

+1 770-365-2982

