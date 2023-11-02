Icert 2024 Officers Elected

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry trade group announces 2024 Board Officers at Fall Meeting

- George Kelemen, Executive Director of iCERTWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies, Inc. (iCERT), the nation's only trade association composed exclusively of commercial public safety technology and response organizations, has elected its Board Officers, which comprise its Executive Committee, for 2024. Per the iCERT Board of Directors actions this year, Board Officer terms are now two-year, staggered terms. This year's Board Officer elections were for two-year terms for the Board officer positions of Board Chair, and Secretary, two of the six officers which make up iCERT's Executive Committee. Those elected will serve for the 2024 and 2025 calendar years. As part of the Board's actions this year, the Board officer positions of Vice-Chair, Treasurer, and Moderator have been grandfathered into the two-year term process and will be up for election next year. Additionally, a newly created Board Officer position of Small Business Representative will be filled in the near future. The iCERT Board Officers for 2024, announced in conjunction with the association's Fall Member Meeting are:-Chairman: Eric Hagerson, T-Mobile (elected to two-year term)-Vice-Chairman: Duane Anderson, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc, a JVCKENWOOD Company (grandfathered two-year term)-Moderator/Past Chairman: David Jones, Mission Critical Partners (grandfathered two-year term)-Treasurer: Matthew Melton, AWS (grandfathered two-year term)-Secretary: Lynne Houserman, Motorola Solutions (elected to two-year term)“I congratulate the 2024 Board Officers and thank each of the iCERT Board Members who were nominated for leadership positions in our organization. I look forward to working alongside the newly elected, as well as current Executive Committee members during the next year to continue to grow iCERT and increase iCERT's relevance and impact in support of public safety,” stated George Kelemen, iCERT Executive Director. The newly elected iCERT Board Officers' two-year terms begin on January 1, 2024.About Industry Council for Emergency Response TechnologiesThe Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders' expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives. Find out more at .#####

