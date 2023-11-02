Pioneers Medical Center Receives Coal Transition Community Grant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pioneers Medical Center - Meeker, Colorado

The grant will fund the implementation of a new electronic medical health record system which will expand healthcare services and create new jobs in Meeker.

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pioneers Medical Center (PMC) in Meeker, Colorado has recently been awarded a Coal Transition Community Grant . These grants are funded by the Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) in partnership with Governor Jared Polis and the Office of Just Transition (OJT) within the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment. The Coal Transition Community Grants were established to support economic diversification and workforce development efforts in Colorado communities who have traditionally relied on the coal industry as a primary component of their local economy.

The grant is providing Pioneers Medical Center with $600,000 to fund the implementation of their new Meditech electronic medical health system . Upgrading to the Meditech system is the first step in PMC's efforts to expand healthcare services and support long-term plans to cultivate a thriving medical tourism industry in Meeker. Initial projections estimate that implementing Meditech at Pioneers Medical Center will directly create six new jobs and indirectly support the creation of an additional 31 jobs. As healthcare services expand with the adoption of Meditech, there is potential for many more jobs to be created in the Meeker community.

“We are thrilled to have received these funds, which will enable us to establish the foundation of our new electronic health records system, positioning us well for growth in the future. Since 2020, we have seen an average of 60% of orthopedic patients and 26% of hospital patients coming from outside Meeker. Given the decline of energy jobs, Meeker's Just Transition Strategy has shifted its focus towards travel, tourism, and medical tourism as new sources of income,” said Liz Sellers, CEO of Pioneers Medical Center.“With the hospital's three-year expansion plan, we aim to create jobs and make a positive economic impact for the future, establishing Meeker as the go-to destination for orthopedic specialty care. We are grateful for the support of the Norwest Colorado Development Council, OJT, and OEDIT in supporting the growth and economic efforts of our rural, critical-access hospital.”

The Coal Transition Community Grant was established as port of Colorado's Just Transition Action Plan, which has delineated a series of steps the state is taking to assist communities that have been reliant on coal mines and coal-fired power plants as a primary source of their local economy. The goal of this grant is to enable these communities to shift their local economies in order to create new jobs that will be less reliant on the coal industry. OJT and OEDIT have allocated approximately $9.62 million in funding for these important grants.

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. PMC's team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

