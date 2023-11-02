Enciris Launches New 4K Recording, AI And Processing Board Based On NVIDIA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enciris 4K recording and AI processing board, CH-1001

Enciris CH-1001 Processor board makes integration easier

- Phillip Weissfloch, CEOGAILLAC, OCCITANIE, FRANCE, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Enciris Technologies is announcing today the launch of a new 4K video recording and AI processing board featuring a horizontal PCIe slot to partner with any 4K / HD Enciris capture or frame grabber card. The new board comes with provision for multiple NVIDIA processor options, offering differing RAM and FLASH to provide maximum flexibility for different medical use cases. The small form-factor also facilitates easy integration into a compact enclosure.The new board is equipped with all the connectivity a typical medical OEM requires, offering four USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, SD Card slot and 4K HDMI output.This product will debut on the Enciris Booth at Medica in Düsseldorf (Hall 15, Stand 10E-1) from 13th – 16th November 2023. For more information reach out to us now, or visit us at Medica.About Enciris TechnologiesEnciris Products are Engineered and built in France. The Enciris story started in 2006 with a vision to make a range of accessible high performance video capture products using the latest, state-of-the-art technology.The company has evolved to become a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance video processing hardware for OEMs, system integrators, embedded systems, and professional users. Enciris provides solutions for customers to add Ultra HD 4K/Full HD/SD camera technology, video acquisition, hardware compression, video routing, video format conversion, video overlay, video streaming and storage capabilities.We design for ultra-high reliability and Long-Term Availability (LTA).

