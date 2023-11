Rollins To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL ) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that

Rollins Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kenneth Krause will present at the following conference:

Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago Hotel, November 9th, 2023, from 8:55 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. E.T.

This event will be webcast live and can be accessed at . Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 180 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu. Please note that the schedule above is subject to change.

About

Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 19,000 employees from more than 800 locations.

Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting

, where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

Investor Contact

Lyndsey Burton

(404) 888-2348

SOURCE ROLLINS, INC.