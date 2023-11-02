Umoja Biopharma Announces Oral Presentation At The 65Th American Society Of Hematology Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc., a transformative immuno-oncology company creating off-the-shelf treatments for solid and hematologic cancers, today announced that its abstract, VivoVecTM Surface-Engineered Lentiviral Particles Mediate In Vivo CAR T Generation with Potent and Highly Durable Activity in Non-Human Primates and Tumor-Bearing Humanized Mice, has been selected for an oral presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting to be held December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California. Umoja's presentation will discuss the development of the Company's novel lentiviral in vivo delivery platform, VivoVecTM, and additional data from ongoing NHP studies demonstrating best-in-class in vivo CAR T cell generation will be provided at the time of presentation.



Presentation Title: VivoVecTM Surface-Engineered Lentiviral Particles Mediate In Vivo CAR T Generation with Potent and Highly Durable Activity in Non-Human Primates and Tumor-Bearing Humanized Mice

Session Name: Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Exploring Novel Platforms for Next-Gen CAR-based Therapies

Presentation Date/Time: Monday, December 11, at 11:00 a.m. PT

Presenting Speaker: Byoung Ryu, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Discovery Research & Vector Biology

Umoja's abstract for the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting is available here .

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is an early clinical-stage company advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy. The Company is a transformative multi-platform immuno-oncology company founded with the goal of creating curative treatments for solid and hematological malignancies. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children's Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja's novel approach is powered by integrated cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVecTM off-the-shelf in vivo delivery platform and the RACRTM/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform. Designed from the ground up to work together, these platforms are being developed to create and harness a powerful immune response in the body to directly, safely, and controllably attack cancer. Umoja believes that its approach can provide broader access to the most advanced immunotherapies and enable more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (the“Company,”“we,”“us,” or“our”). The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company's current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as any economic, market and social disruptions. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

