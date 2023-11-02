Global Stoma Care Market Size To Exceed USD 6.4 Billion By 2032 | CAGR 6.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States , Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Stoma Care Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2022 to 6.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the projected period. Stoma care devices are specialized medical tools and equipment used to help people who have had ostomy surgery.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

It is a piece of prosthetic medical equipment that collects waste from a surgically switched biological system (colon, ileum, or bladder). An ostomy may be required due to a congenital disability, bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, diverticulitis, obesity, or other medical issues. There are three types of ostomies such as colostomy, urostomy, and ileostomy. The aging population, an increase in the number of stoma-related illnesses, advances in medical technology, and increased awareness and acceptance of ostomy care all contribute to the expansion of the stoma care industry. Stoma device and accessory development prioritizes wearability, leakage reduction, comfort, and patient discretion. The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, diverticular disease, fecal incontinence, and colorectal and intestinal cancer, as well as rising medical costs and the introduction of novel stoma care products, are driving market growth. Colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, and inflammatory bowel disease are the most common reasons for ostomy surgery. Colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are treated with surgical excision of the malignant tumor/part of the intestine.

COVID-19 Impact

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 delayed many ostomy procedures, resulting in a slight decrease in demand for stoma care products. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic overburdened hospitals' emergency departments (EDs), intermediate care units (ICUs), and intensive care units (ICUs). As a result, several ostomy surgeries were postponed, affecting market demand to some extent.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Stoma Care Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Product Type (Ostomy Bags {One-piece Bags, Two-piece Bags}, Accessories, Others), By Surgery Type (Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy), By End-use (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, ASCs, Home Care Settings, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

Buy Now Full Report:

The ostomy bags segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global stoma care market is segmented into ostomy bags {one-piece bags, two-piece bags}, accessories, and others. Among these, the ostomy bags segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Ostomy bags effectively contain bodily waste, reducing leakage and preserving hygiene. These bags have built-in filters that help neutralize odors, allowing you to feel confident and comfortable in public. Ostomy bags keep waste away from the skin around the stoma, lowering the risk of surgical site infections. There are two types of ostomy bags: one-piece and two-piece bags.

The colostomy segment is expected to hold significant CAGR growth of the global stoma care market during the forecast period.

Based on surgery type, the global stoma care market is classified into colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy. Among these, the colostomy segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR growth during the forecast period. This is because of an aging population and an increase in colorectal cancer cases. Colonostomy surgeries are becoming more common as the elderly population becomes more vulnerable to colon cancer and other diseases. Over the forecast period, cancer in the elderly and colostomy treatment procedures are expected to increase, contributing to segment growth.

The home care segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-uses, the global stoma care market is segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), home care settings, and others. Among these, the home care settings segment grows at the highest CAGR growth over the forecast period. Rising demand for home healthcare, increased comfort and flexibility, and patient preference for home care settings account for the majority of the market share. Stoma surgery patients frequently require stoma care for an extended period. Most people would rather recover at home than in a hospital or clinic. Telemedicine and digital health advancements enable healthcare providers to remotely monitor and guide patients in the management of stomas.

Europe dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Europe is dominating the largest market share over the forecast period. During the forecast period, factors such as an increase in the number of stoma patients due to Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, or Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are expected to drive market growth in Europe. According to the NCBI, the prevalence of IBD, which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, is increasing in European countries. According to the Journal of Crohn's and Colitis, the prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease in Europe is increasing year after year.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Several nursing centers in this region organize a variety of programs, including motivational programs and educational seminars, to raise awareness among ostomy patients. Every year, the Asia and South Pacific Ostomy Association (ASPOA) organizes "World Ostomy Day" to raise awareness of ostomate rehabilitation among the general public and the global community. Activities to raise awareness around the world include seminars, educational programs, support meetings and lectures, electronic information networks, magazine declarations, articles and advertisements, and video and audio messages.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Stoma Care Market include Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc., Welland Medical Limited, B Braun Melsungen AG, Alcare Co, Flexicare Ltd., Hollister Inc., Salts Healthcare, Nu-Hope Labs, Smith & Nephew, Torbot Group Inc., Cymed Micro Skin, 3M Company, and among others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Vitus Ostomy Care is a new product line from HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The entire ostomy accessory line is intended to protect the stoma and skin while maintaining a tight seal.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global stoma care market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Stoma Care Market, Product Type Analysis



Ostomy Bags {One-piece Bags, Two-piece Bags}

Accessories Others

Stoma Care Market, Surgery Type Analysis



Colostomy

Ileostomy Urostomy

Stoma Care Market, System Analysis



Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

ASCs

Home Care Settings Others

Stoma Care Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Dental Radiography Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Analog X-ray Systems and Digital X-ray Systems), By Procedure (Intraoral X-rays and Extraoral X-rays), By Application (Medical, Cosmetic dentistry, and Forensic), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global CRISPR Technology Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Enzymes, Kits and Reagents, Guide RNA, and Other Products), By Application (Biomedical, Agricultural, Industrial, and Other Applications), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies and Biotechnology Companies, Academics and Government Research Institutes, and Other End Users (CROs, etc.) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global High-Level Disinfection Services Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Services (In house and Outsource), By Compound (Formaldehyde, Glutaraldehyde, Ortho-phthalaldehyde, Hydrogen peroxide, Peracetic Acid, and Others), By End-User ( Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Beta-Thalassemia Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Treatment (Iron Chelating Drugs, Erythyroid maturation agents, Stem Cell therapy, and Others), By Disease Indication (Beta Thalassemia Minor, Beta Thalassemia Intermediate and Beta Thalassemia Major), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ,

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



Global Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market Size, Forecast to 2032

U.S. Emergency Medical Services Products Market Size, Share, Forecast Report - 2032.

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Size, Share, Growth and Analysis.

Global Protein Labeling Market Size, Share, Forecast 2022 - 2032

United States Orthopedic Devices Market Size | Share Report 2032

North America Varicose Veins Treatment Market Size, Forecast–2032

Global Pen Needles Market Size, Share, Forecast 2022 – 2032

Japan Medical Device Market Size, Share, Forecast 2022 – 2032

Europe Specialty Generics Market Size, Share, Forecasts to 2032.

North America Anti-Aging Market Size, Forecast 2022 – 2032

Europe Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Share | Forecast Report - 2032.

North America Legal Cannabis Market Size, Forecast 2022 - 2032.

Global Brain Health Supplements Market Size, Forecast - 2032.

Japan Generic Drugs Market Size , Forecast 2022-2032.

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size , 2032

North America Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Forecast – 2032

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Forecast 2022 – 2032

Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine Market Size, 2032

Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market Size, Forecast 2022– 2032. Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Size - 2032.





Tags Stoma Care Market Share Stoma Care Market Trend Stoma Care Market Analysis Stoma Care Market Growth Related Links