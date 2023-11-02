(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TurnKey Make-Ready new CEO

TurnKey Make-Ready, a pioneering new leader in make-ready turns for the Multi-Family Industry names Devin Wilbourn as CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Devin Wilbourn brings an extensive background in strategic leadership and a proven track record in driving businesses to new heights. His expertise in the property services sector, combined with a dynamic approach to business, positions him as the ideal leader to steer TurnKey Make-Ready toward unparalleled success."I am honored and excited to lead TurnKey Make-Ready as its CEO," said Devin Wilbourn. "This company has a remarkable product unlike anything currently available to the Multi-Family Industry. I am eager to help make it the standard for turn service over the coming years."With Devin at the helm, TurnKey Make-Ready aims to redefine the property service landscape by combining technological advancements and operational excellence, with unparalleled customer experience. His strategic vision includes streamlining operations, expanding service offerings, and fostering strategic partnerships to enhance the company's already robust capabilities."I am thrilled to welcome Devin Wilbourn as our CEO. His visionary leadership and extensive experience in scaling organizations aligns perfectly with the future direction of TurnKey Make-Ready," said Founder, Trey Allen King.TurnKey Make-Ready remains dedicated to providing high-quality, scalable property services to its clients, and the appointment of Devin Wilbourn as CEO signals another exciting phase of innovation and growth for the company.Devin Wilbourn appointed as CEO of TurnKey Make-Ready, a pioneering new leader in make-ready turns for the Multi-Family IndustryAbout TurnKey:TurnKey Make-Ready is the first and only Nationwide make-ready solution for the multi-family industry. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, TurnKey Make-Ready is poised to revolutionize the maintenance and make-ready landscape, ushering in a new era of on-demand maintenance and repair services.Fully Nationwide Turn Services Include:Trash-outPaintMaintenanceCleaningCarpet CleaningResurfacingSheetrock Repair& moreFor information about TurnKey, media inquiries, or interview requests with Devin Wilbourn, please contact Rebecca Le.

Rebecca Le

TurnKey Make-Ready

+1 888-958-0552

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn