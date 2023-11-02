Best Law Firms Names Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger To 2024 Listing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Firm honored for commercial litigation, mass tort, bankruptcy excellence

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial firm

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP

has earned top Houston metropolitan honors in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms for its commercial litigation work, earning additional recognition for bankruptcy and mass tort litigation/class action defense work.

Widely recognized among the top commercial litigation boutiques in the country, BOWS combines its breadth of legal expertise with dynamic courtroom strategy to secure favorable results in a wide variety of complex commercial litigation matters, including fiduciary duty, bet-the-company, bankruptcy, private equity, employment covenants and others.

Best Law Firms recognition is based on client and attorney feedback, practice-specific peer review and extensive Best Lawyers editorial evaluation. For more information on Best Law Firms, visit

To be eligible for Best Law Firms consideration, a firm must have at least one lawyer selected to the annual

Best Lawyers in America

guide, which recognizes the top 5% of private practicing lawyers in the nation.

Earlier this year, name partners David Bissinger,

Jason Williams

and John Strasburger

were honored among the nation's top commercial litigation attorneys in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers. Mr. Strasburger earned additional recognition for bankruptcy litigation and mass tort/class action defense. Associates Erin Bullard

and Ross Smith

were selected to the companion Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch listing.

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger attorneys also have earned Texas Super Lawyers and Benchmark recognition, along with selection to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, an elite legal guide honoring the "advisors you want to send into battle."

