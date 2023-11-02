IMHO Reviews Mindvalley 40% Discount During November Early Black Friday Sale

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aventura, Florida, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vitaliy Lano, the owner of IMHO Reviews, has shared with his readers today a 40% discount on the Mindvalley Annual Membership. This offer is a part of the Black Friday sale that is available for new members in November 2023. Vitaliy stated, "This November presents an incredible opportunity for individuals to start their personal development journey with Mindvalley at a much-reduced cost." Not only will the discount grant access to the platform's extensive resources for the whole year, but users will also enjoy unlimited access to all the upcoming programs.







The discount, according to sources from IMHO Reviews, will be valid from November 1 to November 30, 2023. Once availed, members will be able to lock in the discounted rate for as long as they maintain their membership. This move is seen as an unparalleled opportunity for those hesitant to join Mindvalley due to its cost. Furthermore, the platform is reassuring potential users with a 15-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee.

Mindvalley is a leading online platform focusing on personal growth, soft skills, and mental well-being. What sets it apart from traditional learning platforms is its Quest method, a combination of video lessons and practical tasks, lasting between 30 to 50 days. This innovative approach has yielded a staggering 333% better completion rate than typical online courses. The programs are taught by well-known experts in their respective fields, such as Ken Honda, Marisa Peer, Maye Musk, Jim Kwik, Regan Hillyer, Dr. Michael Breus, and others.

The rarity of such discounts from Mindvalley makes this announcement all the more significant. Historical data suggests that while Mindvalley occasionally offers flash sales, they are often limited to a $100 discount or a 30% reduction lasting only for a few days. However, a 40% discount for the whole month is unprecedented.

Vitaliy Lano, commented, "In today's fast-paced world, the importance of soft skills and mental health cannot be overstated." He further added that with the growing challenges in modern society, platforms like Mindvalley provide essential tools for individuals to navigate complexities with resilience and grace.

Lano's personal experience with Mindvalley is a testament to its effectiveness. He shared how, initially, he aimed to boost his productivity but eventually found himself diving deeper into transformative learning. "The courses on Mindvalley aren't just about academic knowledge. They're about transformative learning, enhancing one's focus, resilience, and intuition," Lano expressed.

Discussing the practicality of Mindvalley, Lano commented on the ease with which he incorporated the Mindvalley app into his daily routine. "Every morning, I'd allocate about 15 to 20 minutes to listening to the day's lesson. Later, another chunk of time is dedicated to practical exercises and rewiring the subconscious aspects of the brain," he expressed. This approach not only helps in learning but in cementing the teachings.

Relaying his personal experience, Vitaliy emphasized the transformative power of Mindvalley. While many are skeptical initially, he found that not only did his productivity improve, but he also achieved a more holistic balance in various areas of his life. IMHO Reviews, as a platform, strives to help people choose the right products, get inspired, and ultimately improve their lives. Mindvalley, with its focus on transformative learning, resonates with this mission.

He also candidly shared his journey of divergence from Mindvalley and how it led to significant personal and professional setbacks. However, the platform's courses, especially "Brain Bliss", played a pivotal role in helping him regain balance and clarity in life.

With the Black Friday discount, users will have unlimited access to all of Mindvalley's courses, except for a select few. This means that for a fraction of the usual price, users can embark on a transformative journey lasting an entire year. Given the impactful courses and the compelling discount, Lano suggests potential users set up reminders, ensuring they make the most of this rare opportunity. He also emphasized the straightforward cancellation process within the 15-day period, with clear confirmation steps to avoid any confusion.

In conclusion, IMHO Reviews' announcement of the Mindvalley discount is not just a Black November special; it's an invitation to personal growth, self-improvement, and a balanced life. As society becomes increasingly complex, platforms like Mindvalley, endorsed and recommended by reviewers like IMHO, provide a beacon of hope for many.





