Iceberg Finance & Ifinance Canada Achieve $1 Billion Milestone In Consumer Loans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Réal Breton, CEO of Iceberg Finance and iFinance Canada.

Logo

Over $1 billion in dreams realized

Iceberg Finance and iFinance Canada surpass $1 billion in loans, marking a significant milestone in Canadian consumer financing.

- Réal Breton, CEO of Iceberg Finance and iFinance Canada.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- $1 Billion: Iceberg Finance & iFinance Canada hit major milestone in consumer loans

Iceberg Finance and its sister company iFinance Canada (“the Iceberg Group”), both specializing in financial technologies, have marked an important milestone with more than $1 billion in loans extended to Canadians to date.

“Surpassing the $1 billion in loans milestone confirms our unwavering dedication to helping Canadians with their financial needs. This accomplishment is a testament to our innovative programs and technologies, as well as our commitment to growth, setting us apart as a leading specialized lender in Canada. We have always had a distinctive approach based on technological advancements, and fundamental values such as transparency, fairness and customer trust. We believe that these elements have all contributed significantly to our success," says Réal Breton, CEO of Iceberg Finance and iFinance Canada.

Since 1996, iFinance Canada has grown to become a national leader within the medical, healthcare, dental and veterinary industries. With more than 10,000 clinics and merchants offering its financing programs nationwide, the company has helped more than 100,000 Canadians to complete the purchase of goods and services in an affordable manner.

In April 2022, Iceberg Finance, a fintech lender offering financing programs for automobiles, insurance products, extended warranties and personal loans, acquired iFinance Canada,“This acquisition not only solidified our position as a leading specialty finance lender in Canada, but also diversified our offering into new market segments. Our goal is to help Canadians afford larger purchases in multiple industries, and the acquisition of iFinance Canada allowed us to do just that," explains Réal Breton.

In the dynamic realm of finance, the Iceberg Group has excelled over the past years, owing much of their success to a steadfast commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies developed in-house. Their latest innovation, developed over the past year and named LUCAS , revolutionizes the loan application experience specifically for iFinance Canada borrowers and partners. Noteworthy enhancements include the integration of soft-credit checks which have no impact on borrowers' credit scores, a fully automated credit adjudication model using machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, integrated instant bank verifications and embedded electronic signatures. "In a fully automated manner, the complete loan process now seamlessly advances from borrower application to funded loan in a matter of minutes, a turnaround time we are confident aligns perfectly with the expectations of both borrowers and partnering merchants. We are extremely excited for the years to come as we continue our growth across the country in all the industries that we serve and more,” Réal Breton says.

The Iceberg Group offers a unique approach, filling a gap that traditional banks simply choose not to address.“Over $1 billion in dreams realized” stands testament to the Iceberg Group's commitment in supporting Canadians financially. This is not only about numbers, but also about lives transformed when conventional avenues did not deliver. Media outlets are invited to delve deeper into this evolution, showcasing the dreams fulfilled for countless Canadians.

About iFinance Canada:

Founded in 1996, iFinance Canada is a cornerstone in Canada's specialty finance industry, offering diverse financing solutions through innovative technologies. Catering to a wide spectrum of needs, from healthcare, medical, veterinary and dental procedures, to furniture stores, electrical bikes and electronics, iFinance Canada is renowned for its tailored financing options. Operating from three strategic locations nationwide (Quebec, Toronto and Vancouver), the company emphasizes its customer-first approach which allows for a high customer satisfaction.

To learn more, please visit

About Iceberg Finance:

Iceberg Finance offers financing options in the automotive industry to finance vehicles, insurance products, extended warranties and personal loans. The company operates through its 3 Canadian offices (Quebec, Toronto and Vancouver) and offers its programs in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta and all Atlantic provinces. Since its strategic acquisition of iFinance Canada in 2022, Iceberg Finance has amplified its holistic approach to financing through its innovative financing programs and state-of-the-art loan platform. Prioritizing flexibility, transparency and customer satisfaction, Iceberg Finance stands as a paradigm of modern financing, meeting the evolving needs of both individual consumers and business partners.

For more information, please visit

Sophie Fournier

iFinance Canada Inc.

+1 888-689-9876

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Explore LUCAS in our B2B video: The Iceberg Group's guide to instant pre-approvals and soft-credit checks, streamlining the loan process for businesses.