DSC SOLUTIONS ACQUIRES SELECT BUILDING SERVICES, FURTHER STRENGTHENING MARKET POSITION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

America's Premier Facility Services Company

DSC Solutions proudly announces the successful acquisition of Select Building Services, a prominent Lancaster, PA-based company established in 2006.

LANCASTER , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DSC Solutions proudly announces the successful acquisition of Select Building Services, a prominent Lancaster, PA-based company established in 2006. Recognized as one of the leading building service providers in Lancaster County, Select Building Services boasts a stellar reputation for exceptional service quality. The company, comprising over 110 dedicated employees, currently maintains and services millions of square feet each night.DSC Solutions, a distinguished national facility services company operating across 17 states, has rapidly evolved into one of the foremost facilities services providers in the United States. With a robust presence throughout the East Coast, this strategic acquisition positions DSC Solutions as the largest building services company in the region."This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth plan. Select Building Services' outstanding reputation and operational excellence perfectly align with our commitment to unparalleled service and customer satisfaction," stated Alan Chachapoya, Managing Director of DSC Solutions.Jenny Rios, Vice President of Operations at DSC, added, "We're excited to welcome the talented team from Select Building Services into the DSC family. Their expertise and commitment to excellence will further strengthen our position in the market."The acquisition of Select Building Services follows a pattern of strategic expansion by DSC Solutions. In May, DSC acquired Dantro Associates, a respected food service contractor established in 1945. These acquisitions are part of a larger strategy by DSC to expand its capabilities and offer integrated services to its growing customer base."Continued growth and strategic acquisitions are integral to our mission of delivering exceptional and comprehensive services to our clients," remarked Karen Sheaffer, Director of Finance and Operations at Select Building Services. She will assume the role of the group's new Chief Financial Officer following this acquisition.DSC Solutions remains committed to innovation, growth, and the delivery of unparalleled service excellence to its clientele. The addition of Select Building Services aligns with the company's vision of advancing its position in the market and further enhancing its service capabilities.

Nadia Martin

DSC Solutions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn