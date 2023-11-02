Tamils Respond To Conflict In The Middle East

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

To achieve lasting peace, actively pursue new problem-solving methods targeting war causes in the Middle East and Sri Lanka.

- Director, Tamils for BidenNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tamils for Biden, the U.S.-based Tamil diaspora organization, issued a statement on Tuesday, October,31 2023, expressing its "deepest, most heartfelt sympathy to the victims and their loved ones in both sides of the current conflict in the Middle East" and the Tamils' "solidarity with all innocent civilians who face a daily reality of senseless violence."The group shared its hope that the United States can help broker a peaceful resolution to the urgent military and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where attention does need to be focused presently, but without forgetting the war in Ukraine or the continuing human rights abuses and injustices taking place in Sri Lanka and other parts of the world.The Tamils for Biden spokesman asserted, "In the 21st century, it is crucial for us to explore alternative methods of problem-solving in order to better address the underlying factors that have led to war in the Middle East and Sri Lanka. Without that, a lasting peace will be impossible."

Director

Tamils for Biden

+1 516-308-2645

email us here