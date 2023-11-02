New Unified Platform Aims To Disrupt Healthcare Supply Chain Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Grapevine's Unified Procurement Solution Helps Elevate Medical Supply Chains To The Cloud

Yorktown Heights, NY – Grapevine , a disruptive provider in the healthcare supply industry, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Procurement Solution. This innovative addition complements Grapevine's existing Medical Supplies Marketplace platform and marks a pivotal moment in supply chain management.

Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, and this unified solution simplifies it by centralizing supplier relationships in one system. It's the ultimate source of truth for vendor interactions, providing a comprehensive historical record of every transaction.

Distinguished from purchasing, Grapevine's Procurement Solution encompasses the entire end-to-end process of acquiring goods, services, and works from external sources. It offers end-to-end functionality that includes identifying needs, sourcing, negotiating, purchasing, receiving, inspecting goods, invoicing, payment, and managing suppliers, all to save costs, reduce time, and build win-win supplier relationships.

With a customer-friendly and personalized approach, the platform increases efficiency. Automation takes care of repetitive tasks, allowing users to place recurring orders in an astonishing average of 44.3 seconds, resulting in a time savings of 90.8% compared to traditional methods.

Luka Yancopoulos, Grapevine's CEO, explains the impact of the unified procurement solution:“The maze of intermediaries in our current supply chain model is dizzying. Products traverse a convoluted path of manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and sometimes third-party retailers, adding cost and time to each step. This isn't just inefficient; it's outdated. There is an immediate need for healthcare providers to forge direct relationships with manufacturers or primary wholesalers.”

Grapevine's vision is to revolutionize the healthcare supply industry by challenging the status quo and removing costly and time-consuming inefficiencies from the supply chain. The new Procurement Solution is a testament to this vision.

Grapevine's Medical Supplies Marketplace, a component of the unified procurement solution, addresses another critical issue in healthcare – the rising costs of medical supplies. Over 63% of these costs result from transportation and inventory holding waste. With the Medical Supplies Marketplace, Grapevine has created a digital warehouse that eliminates the challenges of age-old inventory holding costs. It's a revolutionary platform that simplifies and streamlines the procurement of medical supplies.

The Procurement Solution results from Grapevine's commitment to enhancing efficiency and transparency in healthcare supply chains. For healthcare providers looking to stay ahead in procurement and supply chain management, Grapevine's Unified Procurement Solution is the answer.

For more information about Grapevine and its Unified Procurement Solution, please visit go-grapevine .

About Grapevine

Grapevine is a leading player in the healthcare supply industry, dedicated to simplifying and optimizing supply chain management for healthcare providers and suppliers. By offering innovative solutions like the Medical Supplies Marketplace and the Procurement Solution, Grapevine is driving transformative change in the industry. For more information, visit go-grapevine .

