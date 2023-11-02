Charlotte-Based Brand, ISI® Elite Training Celebrates Remarkable Milestones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ISI Elite Training

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ISI® Elite Training, a leading boutique fitness and wellness franchise, is thrilled to announce two significant milestones in its rapid growth journey. As of today, ISI® Elite Training has successfully awarded over 100 units across 15 states, highlighting the success and demand for its proven training model. Additionally, the company has reached an impressive milestone of 10,000 members within just three years of franchising.Founder and CEO Adam Rice expressed his excitement regarding these achievements, stating, "Reaching 100 units in this short of a time is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our franchisee partners and headquarters team. We are proud to have made such a positive impact on the lives of so many individuals across the country, helping them achieve their fitness goals and live healthier, happier lives."COO Amanda Hall also shared her enthusiasm about the company's rapid growth, saying, "The exponential growth and the achievement we've experienced is remarkable. Our franchise partners have been instrumental in expanding our reach and delivering exceptional results to our members. We are confident that we will continue to thrive and positively impact more lives in the years to come."ISI® Elite Training's success can be attributed to its passionate franchise partners and coaches who provide personalized guidance to members. The franchise's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences has played a pivotal role in creating a loyal and rapidly growing community.ISI® Elite Training is forecasted to be at 225 territories awarded, 20 states, 100 doors opened, and over 30,000 members by the end of 2024! They are poised for continued success and are actively seeking new franchisees to join its network of fitness and wellness enthusiasts. For more information on franchise opportunities, please visit .###

Matt Coffey

ISI® Elite Training



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube