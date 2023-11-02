La Morenita Named Recipient Of The Non-GMO Project's Equitable Transfer Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bellingham, Wash., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-GMO Project announced today that La Morenita is one of the first recipients in its new Equitable Transfer Program (ETP). Earlier this year, Tiffin Asha , was announced as a recipient. The ETP initiative, designed to foster equity and inclusion within the natural products industry, provides vital financial support to Black, Indigenous, multi-racial and people of color (BIMPOC)-led brands.

Launched by the Non-GMO Project in March 2023, the Equitable Transfer Program was designed to address some of the barriers BIMPOC-led companies face in accessing financial resources, industry infrastructure and visibility for their products. The program transfers funding to cover or offset the costs associated with Non-GMO Project verification, up to $5,000.

La Morenita used the Equitable Transfer Program funds to cover the cost of Non-GMO Project verification, which it successfully completed in September 2023.

“As a Mexican American, corn is not only a staple in my family's diet but is entrenched in our ancestral heritage,” said Jerry Curiel, Vice Jefe at La Morenita Foods.“Over the millennia, corn has gone from being genetically diverse to an era of genetic erosion. We at Morenita Foods felt it vital that we use only non-GMO ingredients in our facility. We were thrilled to hear about Mexico's efforts in banning GMO corn, a very encouraging validation of what we were doing. It will take time to dwindle this GMO pandemic we find ourselves in, but with organizations like the Non-GMO Project, we hope to see a brighter future for our children. 'Quisieron enterrarnos, pero no sabían que éramos semilla.'” [They wanted to bury us, but they didn't know we were seeds. - Mexican proverb.]

Based in Napa, CA, and founded by the Curiel family, La Morenita has been making their tortillas and tortilla chips since 2002. Today, their products are available in about 149 locations across the Bay Area in California.

"We are thrilled to welcome La Morenita into the Non-GMO Project Verified community,” said Megan Westgate, Executive Director of the Non-GMO Project.“By achieving Non-GMO Project verification, they not only demonstrate their dedication to offering non-GMO choices, but also contribute to a healthier and more sustainable food system. It's especially meaningful to us because we want to support the people of Mexico and of Mexican heritage in defending the integrity and sacredness of traditional maize.”

In order to continue expanding initiatives like the Equitable Transfer Program, the Non-GMO Project is inviting donations from individuals and organizations who share their vision of a more inclusive, sustainable future during its Non-GMO Month fundraising drive.

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply. The Non-GMO Project Verified seal remains North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Backed by our rigorous Standard, the Butterfly label is a meaningful way for brands and retailers to show their commitment to non-GMO choices and the food transparency that shoppers seek. Learn more at .



Caption: Lolita Curiel, Vice Jefa of Sales, and Jerry Curiel, Vice Jefe at La Morenita Foods, stand with their children. The family-owned company is one of the first recipients of the Non-GMO Project's Equitable Transfer Program, which provides funding for product verification.

