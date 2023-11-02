Project Phoenix: Transforming The Admin Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NaXum, a pioneer in the realm of referral marketing solutions, is on the cutting edge of innovation.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NaXum , a pioneer in the realm of referral marketing solutions, is on the cutting edge of innovation. Dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible has led to the introduction of Project Phoenix, an ambitious initiative highlighting a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence.Segun Oloto, a skilled UI Designer, has made significant improvements to the design of the Admin's Money Page within the Virtual Office platform. This redesign includes essential tools like "Run Commissions," "Run Multiple Commissions," "W9 Report," "Historical Commissions," and "Rank History," making it easier and more efficient for administrators to use.In the pursuit of an improved user interface, James Ryan D. Pepito, a UX Designer, has revamped the side and top bar menu components. By re-coding these elements, he has made navigation more intuitive and user-friendly, ensuring a seamless experience for our users.Abdullah Hamdy, a Core Tech Engineer, has made significant contributions to the functionality of the Profile Page by updating its API. This update includes the integration of Notification fields, providing users with an even more streamlined experience.The drive for innovation and excellence at NaXum propels these achievements, marking significant milestones as businesses worldwide are empowered with innovative referral marketing solutions.The mission extends beyond simply leading businesses to success in the fast-paced digital landscape; it's about reimagining the potential of referral marketing. State-of-the-art technologies are leveraged to deliver customized solutions that foster growth and prosperity.

