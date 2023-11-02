SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before November 13, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - IART

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that Integra had failed to take sufficient measures to remediate the violations identified by the FDA in the November 2, 2018 Notice of Inspectional Observations on Form 483 (the "2018 Form 483"), the March 6, 2019 FDA issued warning letter (the "2019 Warning Letter"), and the November 12, 2021 FDA issued Form 483 (the "2021 Form 483"). As a result of those deficiencies, since March 2018, all products manufactured in the Boston Facility had the potential for higher-than-permitted levels of endotoxin and would need to be recalled. Moreover, the Company was not making progress towards obtaining its premarket approval ("PMA") indication for SurgiMend, in part, because the manufacturing site that would produce the PMA product, the Boston Facility, was in continued violation of the FDA standards that Integra failed to rectify years after the initial notice of the violations and as a result the facility had to be shutdown to correct those ongoing deficiencies.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Integra stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

